Leading art education franchise seeks local partners throughout the Lone Star State as families increasingly prioritize creative, technology-free experiences

EDIN PRAIRIE, Minn., July 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kidcreate Studio, one of the nation's largest brick-and-mortar children's art enrichment franchises, is seeking franchise partners throughout Texas as families increasingly prioritize hands-on, screen-free activities.

Kidcreate Studio Targets Texas Expansion as Demand for Children's Enrichment Programs Continues to Grow

Kidcreate currently operates six studios across Texas in Houston, Cypress, Austin, San Antonio, Mansfield and Brownsville, providing a strong proof of concept for continued statewide expansion. Looking to expand in the Dallas, Houston, and Austin Markets in 2026. Kidcreate offers classes, camps, workshops and events that provide highly enriching experiences for kids.

As Texan parents search for engaging activities outside of traditional classroom settings, enrichment programs have become an increasingly important resource for families. The need becomes especially apparent during the summer months, when parents are looking for meaningful ways to keep kids active, inspired and engaged while school is out of session.

"Parents today are looking for opportunities that help their children develop confidence, creativity and social skills while reducing screen time," said Justin Nihiser. "We've seen firsthand how strongly Texas families have embraced our programs, and we're excited to continue expanding our presence to bring these experiences to even more communities throughout the state."

Texas is home to over 3 million families with children under 18. With that in mind, there is a clear need for accessible child programming that provides families with meaningful enrichment opportunities. Kidcreate believes this demand creates significant opportunities for entrepreneurs interested in bringing arts-based education to their local markets.

"Texas represents one of the strongest growth opportunities in the country for enrichment concepts," said Matt Rogers. "The combination of strong family demographics, growing communities and increasing interest in activities creates an ideal environment for franchise owners who want to make a meaningful impact while building a rewarding business."

Kidcreate Studio's franchise model is designed to meet families where they are at. The brand's proprietary curriculum features more than 1,300 project-based art experiences designed to build confidence, creativity, and motor skills in children aged 18 months to 12 years. Allowing franchise owners to build strong local relationships while expanding access to art education throughout their markets, Kidcreate allows franchisees to create a meaningful impact within their communities.

As Kidcreate Studio continues its nationwide growth, the company is actively seeking qualified franchise candidates throughout Texas who are passionate about education, child development and community engagement.

For more information about franchise opportunities, visit https://franchise.kidcreatestudio.com/.

About Kidcreate Studio

Founded in 2008 in Eden Prairie, Minnesota, Kidcreate Studio is a children's art enrichment franchise offering hands-on art and science classes, camps, and parties designed to inspire creativity and confidence. What began as a single neighborhood studio has grown into a nationwide network of franchise locations delivering developmentally appropriate, project-based programming in welcoming studio environments. Kidcreate Studio is part of WonderPlay Brands and continues to expand across the United States. For more information, please visit www.kidcreate.com.

Contact: Marissa Rotolo, Franchise Elevator PR, 630-207-8922, [email protected]

SOURCE Kidcreate Studio