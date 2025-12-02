New research from Kiddie Academy reveals 73% of parents prioritize experiences over things

Modern parents more focused on experiences than previous generations

BALTIMORE, Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Just in time for Giving Tuesday, Kiddie Academy ® Educational Child Care is unveiling new research findings that indicate the majority of parents with children under 6 years old (73%) prioritize experiences, like learning and traveling, over physical things, like toys and games, for their children during the holiday season. In comparison, only 49% of survey respondents said their parents prioritized experiences when they were children, indicating a strong generational shift.

Kiddie Academy's new research findings indicate that the majority of parents with children under 6 years old (73%) prioritize experiences over physical things for their children during the holiday season.

"Not only does this research show an increased emphasis on parents wanting to expose their children to memorable activities instead of giving material possessions, it also shows parents are more focused on teaching their children the importance of giving by helping others in charitable ways," said Joy Turner, vice president of education for Kiddie Academy.

Eighty-one percent of parents surveyed are interested in making a charitable occasion with their child into an annual holiday tradition, with 53% saying their children have created cards or handmade gifts, 50% have donated their toys or belongings to someone in need and 47% have helped out a neighbor or family member. In order to model gratitude, 62% of parents "pay it forward," 60% return the favor whenever possible and 58% send someone a "thank you" text.

"Parents set the example for children when it comes to modeling good deeds and showing appreciation," added Turner. "It's encouraging to see that nearly all parents surveyed (95%) think it's important their children are thankful for what they have and that the majority (66%) are teaching them to say 'thank you' as early as 2 years old."

Now, nearly 60% of parents think their children are more grateful for what they have in life compared to how grateful they were at the same age. Additionally, 91% of parents say teaching their child about gratitude has given them gratitude in return.

Survey methodology: Kiddie Academy surveyed 2,000 parents of children ages 0-6; the survey was administered and conducted online by an independent research firm on behalf of Kiddie Academy between Oct. 22 and Oct. 28, 2025.

