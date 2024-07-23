Kiddie Academy® franchise is first in Kansas

National child care provider offers curriculum that exceeds state standards

OLATHE, Kan., July 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kiddie Academy of Olathe, the first Kansas franchise location of nationally recognized Kiddie Academy® Educational Child Care , announces the grand opening of its new Kansas City-area facility, which offers a proprietary curriculum that exceeds Kansas Early Learning Standards (KELS).

"When we decided to open Kiddie Academy of Olathe, we didn't just want to help alleviate the need for child care in Kansas City, we also wanted to ensure we were offering high-quality care with a strong curriculum that will prepare this area's children for life," said Mauricio Fracon, chairman of TCF Schools Management, which owns and operates Kiddie Academy of Olathe.

Kiddie Academy's systemwide Life Essentials® curriculum outperforms all early learning standards outlined by KELS in the areas of mathematical knowledge, science, social studies, physical health and development, social-emotional development, creative arts, and approaches to learning for children from birth through preschool.

Kiddie Academy of Olathe, which held its grand opening event on July 20, is the brand's first Kiddie Academy location in Kansas and the 13th Kiddie Academy location nationwide under Fracon's management group. The new 13,000 square-foot facility includes 14 classrooms and spacious outdoor play areas. The Academy is licensed to serve 215 children and contributes approximately 42 employment opportunities to the growth of the community.

"We're very excited to open our 13th Kiddie Academy under TCF Schools Management in Olathe," said Ellen Muneratti, CEO of TCF Schools Management. "We're bringing the Kiddie Academy brand to a new state, and our plan is to open at least two more schools next year in Kansas. While Olathe has other child care options, our Life Essentials curriculum sets us apart."

For more information, visit kiddieacademy.com/academies/olathe/ .

About Kiddie Academy®

Since its inception in 1981, the Kiddie Academy system has been recognized as a leading brand in educational child care. The company serves families and their children ages 6 weeks to 12 years old, offering full- and part-time care, before- and after-school care, and summer camp programs, through the Kiddie Academy system. Kiddie Academy's proprietary Life Essentials® Curriculum, supporting programs, methods, activities, and techniques help prepare children for life. The company's philanthropic efforts, including support of national nonprofit Family Promise, take character education lessons learned in the classroom beyond Academy walls. Kiddie Academy Domestic Franchising, LLC has also received corporate accreditation from the globally recognized Cognia accreditation system, signifying its commitment to quality education and the highest standards in child care. For more information, visit kiddieacademy.com or find Kiddie Academy on Facebook at Facebook.com/KiddieAcademy .

About Kiddie Academy Domestic Franchising, LLC

Kiddie Academy Domestic Franchising, LLC is based in Maryland. There are currently more than 325 open Academies in the Kiddie Academy system, located in 40 states and the District of Columbia, serving more than 38,000 children. Each franchised location in the Kiddie Academy system is an independently owned and operated business. For more information, visit franchising.kiddieacademy.com .

