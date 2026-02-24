New Kiddie Academy® of Fleming Island focuses on whole family

Multi-unit owner opens child care center with flexible care options

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kiddie Academy of Fleming Island, the new franchise location of nationally recognized Kiddie Academy® Educational Child Care , is now open to support families in need of child care in the Jacksonville area. The Academy, owned and operated by Mauricio Azevedo Fraçon, offers a whole-family approach focusing on flexibility and engagement in and out of the classroom.

Kiddie Academy of Fleming Island is now open for families in need of child care in the Jacksonville area. The Academy offers a whole-family approach focusing on flexibility and engagement in and out of the classroom.

"I opened Kiddie Academy of Fleming Island because I saw a real need for high-quality, relationship-driven early childhood education that supports families — beyond just child care," said Fraçon. "Our area is growing quickly and needs programs that truly blend academic preparedness, character development and a strong partnership with parents."

The directors and educators at Kiddie Academy of Fleming Island are committed to collaborating with parents by offering flexible scheduling that fits busy schedules. Full-time, part-time and drop-in care are all available to local families. Kiddie Academy of Fleming Island is also focused on helping develop strategies for parents to transfer learning and consistent routines from the classroom to home.

Since opening in September 2025, the new Academy has hosted several family engagement events to build community including, most recently, a Valentine's Day craft event. Coming up, Kiddie Academy of Fleming Island will host a STEM Adventures event on April 17.

"Our goal is to provide a place where children feel genuinely seen, valued and supported every single day," added Fraçon.

Kiddie Academy of Fleming Island, which is located at 1135 Clay St on Fleming Island, employs 25 educators. The Academy is equipped with 10 spacious classrooms and a large playground area with a soccer field.

For more information, visit kiddieacademy.com/academies/fleming-island/ .

About Kiddie Academy®

Since its inception in 1981, the Kiddie Academy system has been recognized as a leading brand in educational child care. The company, headquartered in Abingdon, Md., serves families and their children ages 6 weeks to 12 years old, offering full- and part-time care, before- and after-school care, and summer camp programs, through the Kiddie Academy system. The Kiddie Academy brand's proprietary Life Essentials® Curriculum, supporting programs, methods, activities, and techniques help prepare children for life. The company's philanthropic efforts, including support of national nonprofit Family Promise, take character education lessons learned in the classroom beyond Academy walls. Kiddie Academy Domestic Franchising, LLC has also received corporate accreditation from the globally recognized Cognia accreditation system, signifying its commitment to quality education and the highest standards in child care. For more information, visit kiddieacademy.com or find Kiddie Academy on Facebook at Facebook.com/KiddieAcademy .

About Kiddie Academy Domestic Franchising, LLC

Kiddie Academy Domestic Franchising, LLC is based in Abingdon, Md. There are currently more than 360 open Academies in the Kiddie Academy system, located in 40 states and the District of Columbia, serving more than 38,000 children. Each franchised location in the Kiddie Academy system is an independently owned and operated business. For more information, visit franchising.kiddieacademy.com .

Media Contact:

Taylor Castillejo, APR

[email protected]

865.257.0026

SOURCE Kiddie Academy