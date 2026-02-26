New Kiddie Academy® of Castle Rock prioritizes families with flexible scheduling

Child care provider offers monthly community engagement events

CASTLE ROCK, Colo., Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kiddie Academy of Castle Rock, the new franchise location of nationally recognized Kiddie Academy® Educational Child Care , is now open, bringing a family-centered approach to early childhood education in the greater Denver area. The Academy, owned and operated by Sarbmeet Kandhari and Jasmine Singh, was inspired by their own journey as parents.

Kiddie Academy of Castle Rock is now open, bringing a family-centered approach to early childhood education in the greater Denver area.

"After the birth of our first son, we experienced firsthand how difficult it was to find high-quality childcare that truly aligned with our family's values," said Singh. "That experience motivated us to create a space that combines educational excellence with flexibility and genuine partnership with parents."

What sets Kiddie Academy of Castle Rock apart is its intentional focus on family connection and flexibility. Understanding that not every family needs traditional five-days-a-week care, the Academy offers a flex-care scheduling model, allowing parents to enroll their children for specific days or part-time needs.

Additionally, the Academy hosts monthly family-focused events designed to strengthen community ties. From celebrating Diwali to welcoming Santa during the holidays, hosting a Valentine's "Parents Night Out" and organizing seasonal gatherings with local coffee carts, these events provide opportunities for families to connect with each other and the staff outside the classroom.

"We truly believe how we treat our families sets us apart," said Singh. "This isn't just business for us — it's our mission. We are onsite daily, building relationships, listening to parents and ensuring every child is treated with the same love and care we give our son."

Kiddie Academy of Castle Rock, which is located at 4477 Lombard Street in Castle Rock, employs 25 educators. The Academy is equipped with 11 spacious classrooms and features a 10,000 square-foot playground with modern play structures and a VersaCourt designed to inspire active play and exploration.

For more information, visit kiddieacademy.com/academies/castle-rock/ .

About Kiddie Academy®

Since its inception in 1981, the Kiddie Academy system has been recognized as a leading brand in educational child care. The company, headquartered in Abingdon, Md., serves families and their children ages 6 weeks to 12 years old, offering full- and part-time care, before- and after-school care, and summer camp programs, through the Kiddie Academy system. The Kiddie Academy brand's proprietary Life Essentials® Curriculum, supporting programs, methods, activities, and techniques help prepare children for life. The company's philanthropic efforts, including support of national nonprofit Family Promise, take character education lessons learned in the classroom beyond Academy walls. Kiddie Academy Domestic Franchising, LLC has also received corporate accreditation from the globally recognized Cognia accreditation system, signifying its commitment to quality education and the highest standards in child care. For more information, visit kiddieacademy.com or find Kiddie Academy on Facebook at Facebook.com/KiddieAcademy .

About Kiddie Academy Domestic Franchising, LLC

Kiddie Academy Domestic Franchising, LLC is based in Abingdon, Md. There are currently more than 360 open Academies in the Kiddie Academy system, located in 40 states and the District of Columbia, serving more than 38,000 children. Each franchised location in the Kiddie Academy system is an independently owned and operated business. For more information, visit franchising.kiddieacademy.com .

Media Contact:

Taylor Castillejo, APR

[email protected]

865.257.0026

SOURCE Kiddie Academy