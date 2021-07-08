Kiddie Academy® helps families combat boredom during National Anti-Boredom Month

BALTIMORE, July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kiddie Academy® Educational Child Care, a nationally recognized provider of comprehensive educational child care programs, is encouraging families to beat their summer boredom with fun and educational activities. Participating Kiddie Academies across the country are hosting a series of free community events beginning in July and continuing through September: Storytime LIVE!, STEM Adventures and Music & More. These fun-filled events are open to the community and will fuse the magic of learning and the delight of summertime for children of all ages.

"'Community Begins Here' is the cornerstone of values we teach our Kiddie Academy students," said CEO Greg Helwig. "During the past 16 months, our local communities became more important than ever before. We're committed to being there for local families in their times of need, so we can keep normalcy, learning and socialization ongoing. That's why we're so excited to have families and children spend a day of their summer with the Kiddie Academy community, whether in person or virtually."

Storytime LIVE! will bring favorite stories and characters to life. STEM Adventures invites children to participate in activities that show how learning about Science, Technology, Engineering and Math is exciting and enjoyable. Music & More encourages parents and children to enjoy the exploration of music, movement, art and more.

"Whether it's reading, math and science or the arts, there's an activity to help curb that summertime boredom for children of all ages and keep learning going year-round."

Dates and times vary per participating Academy. To locate and register for a Storytime LIVE! event near you, visit KiddieAcademy.com/Events/Storytime-Live . For STEM Adventures, visit KiddieAcademy.com/Events/Stem-Adventures . For Music & More, visit KiddieAcademy.com/Events/Music .

About Kiddie Academy

Since its inception in 1981, Kiddie Academy has been a recognized, national leader in educational child care. The company serves families and their children ages 6 weeks to 12 years old, offering full-time care, before-and after-school care, and summer camp programs. Kiddie Academy's proprietary Life Essentials curriculum, supporting programs, methods, activities, and techniques help prepare children for life. Kiddie Academy has received corporate accreditation from the globally recognized Cognia accreditation system, signifying its commitment to quality education and the highest standards in child care. For more information, visit kiddieacademy.com or find Kiddie Academy on Facebook at Facebook.com/KiddieAcademy .

About Kiddie Academy® Franchising

Kiddie Academy Domestic Franchising is based in Maryland and currently has 275+ open Academies located in 31 states and the District of Columbia. With 35 new Academies expected to open in 2021, Kiddie Academy's network will grow to more than 300 open and operating locations this year. For more information, visit franchising.kiddieacademy.com .

