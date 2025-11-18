Kiddie Academy® of Hilltown under new ownership

Multi-unit owner continues 20-year run of Academy operations

PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Dwight Wilkinson, owner of Kiddie Academy ® of Horsham and Kiddie Academy of Montgomeryville, is the new owner and operator of Kiddie Academy of Hilltown, having acquired the franchise location upon the previous owner's retirement. As a multi-unit owner for more than two decades, Wilkinson is focused on making each Academy a place that fosters a lifetime love of learning.

"I've always been passionate about working with children," said Wilkinson. "There's no better feeling than knowing you're helping kids grow and develop and that you're giving them a good start in life. In a full-circle moment, I recently hired one of my former students at Kiddie Academy of Montgomeryville, who is pursuing a career in early childhood education, as an educator at Kiddie Academy of Hilltown. He's a testament to the community and educational experience we provide."

One of Wilkinson's first priorities at Kiddie Academy of Hilltown has been initiating the process of becoming accredited by the National Association for the Education of Young Children (NAEYC), a rigorous process that he successfully completed at his two other Academy locations.

NAEYC accreditation has been the national standard for high-quality early learning programs for more than 30 years. According to Kiddie Academy research, when currently enrolled parents were looking for high-quality care, 76% included local accredited child care centers in their consideration set.

Kiddie Academy of Hilltown, which is located at 1000 East Walnut Street in Perkasie, Pa., is licensed to serve 145 children and employs 16 educators. The Academy is equipped with nine spacious classrooms and a large playground area.

About Kiddie Academy®

Since its inception in 1981, the Kiddie Academy system has been recognized as a leading brand in educational child care. The company, headquartered in Abingdon, Md., serves families and their children ages 6 weeks to 12 years old, offering full- and part-time care, before- and after-school care, and summer camp programs, through the Kiddie Academy system. Kiddie Academy's proprietary Life Essentials® Curriculum, supporting programs, methods, activities, and techniques help prepare children for life. The company's philanthropic efforts, including support of national nonprofit Family Promise, take character education lessons learned in the classroom beyond Academy walls. Kiddie Academy Domestic Franchising, LLC has also received corporate accreditation from the globally recognized Cognia accreditation system, signifying its commitment to quality education and the highest standards in child care. For more information, visit kiddieacademy.com or find Kiddie Academy on Facebook at Facebook.com/KiddieAcademy .

About Kiddie Academy Domestic Franchising, LLC

Kiddie Academy Domestic Franchising, LLC is based in Abingdon, Md. There are currently more than 350 open Academies in the Kiddie Academy system, located in 40 states and the District of Columbia, serving more than 38,000 children. Each franchised location in the Kiddie Academy system is an independently owned and operated business. For more information, visit franchising.kiddieacademy.com .

