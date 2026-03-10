Kiddie Academy inspires young innovators with STEM events

Families nationwide invited to participate in free, interactive learning experience

BALTIMORE, March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kiddie Academy ® Educational Child Care franchise locations nationwide will host "STEM Adventures," a free hands-on community event designed to show children that science, technology, engineering and math are not just school subjects — they are tools for discovery. Held at participating Academies on select weekends in March, April and May, STEM Adventures transforms the classroom into exploration stations where children ages 2 to 12 can build, experiment and problem solve through age-appropriate challenges.

"STEM learning doesn't start in a textbook, but with curiosity," said Joy Turner, vice president of education at Kiddie Academy. "When young children are encouraged to ask questions and ponder the world around them, they begin to develop the confidence and critical thinking skills that will serve them for a lifetime. STEM Adventures gives families a glimpse into how we nurture that mindset daily."

Throughout the event, children will rotate through a series of movement-focused, interactive learning centers featuring experiential activities and playful engineering activities.

According to the National Science Teaching Association (NSTA), a STEM-based approach offers students an interdisciplinary framework for learning, helping them connect academic concepts to real-world application and problem-solving. At Kiddie Academy, that sense of connection starts early, laying the foundation for hands-on, tactile learning through the Life Essentials® curriculum.

To find and register at a participating Academy location, visit kiddieacademy.com/academies/event/stem-adventures/ .

About Kiddie Academy®

Since its inception in 1981, the Kiddie Academy system has been recognized as a leading brand in educational child care. The company, headquartered in Abingdon, Md., serves families and their children ages 6 weeks to 12 years old, offering full- and part-time care, before- and after-school care, and summer camp programs, through the Kiddie Academy system. The Kiddie Academy brand's proprietary Life Essentials® Curriculum, supporting programs, methods, activities, and techniques help prepare children for life. Kiddie Academy Domestic Franchising, LLC has also received corporate accreditation from the globally recognized Cognia accreditation system, signifying its commitment to quality education and the highest standards in child care. For more information, visit kiddieacademy.com or find Kiddie Academy on Facebook at facebook.com/kiddieacademy .

About Kiddie Academy Domestic Franchising, LLC

Kiddie Academy Domestic Franchising, LLC is based in Abingdon, Md. There are currently more than 360 open Academies in the Kiddie Academy system, located in 40 states and Washington, D.C., serving nearly 40,000 children. Each franchised location in the Kiddie Academy system is an independently owned and operated business. For more information, visit franchising.kiddieacademy.com .

