Kiddie Academy of Abingdon celebrates 10th anniversary

Educational child care provider showcases new Academy design

ABINGDON, Md., May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kiddie Academy of Abingdon, the only corporate-owned and operated location of the nationally recognized Kiddie Academy® Educational Child Care system, celebrated its 10th anniversary with an open house event unveiling the Academy's recent renovations. Families and community members gathered at the Academy on May 16 for a morning of fun activities.

Kiddie Academy of Abingdon celebrated its 10th anniversary with an open house event unveiling the Academy’s recent renovations.

"Kiddie Academy of Abingdon is a cornerstone location for the brand, playing an important role in piloting new initiatives for our system of 378 Academies nationwide serving over 44,000 children," said Casey Miller, CEO of the Kiddie Academy brand. "We don't take this responsibility lightly, and it all stems back to the original mission that my grandparents set out to achieve when they founded the company 45 years ago — to prepare children for school and for life."

Following a significant renovation designed to better serve families, Kiddie Academy of Abingdon's updated interior design will serve as the model for future locations across the country.

The Academy has been fully refreshed to create a more intentional and connected experience for families. The lobby has been transformed into a welcoming environment that encourages connection and socialization. The Academy also features redesigned communication hubs for sharing information and celebrating learning, and thoughtfully updated finishes, including paint, flooring, displays and enhanced safety features throughout.

"We're excited to celebrate this milestone with the community and showcase our refreshed learning environment designed to inspire educational growth for years to come," added Miller.

Kiddie Academy of Abingdon, which is located at 3495 Box Hill Corporate Center Drive in Abingdon, is licensed to serve 146 children ages 6 weeks to 12 years old.

For more information, visit kiddieacademy.com/academies/abingdon.

About Kiddie Academy®

Since its inception in 1981, the Kiddie Academy system has been recognized as a leading brand in educational child care. The company, headquartered in Maryland, serves families and their children ages 6 weeks to 12 years old, offering full- and part-time care, before- and after-school care, and summer camp programs, through the Kiddie Academy system. The Kiddie Academy brand's proprietary Life Essentials® Curriculum, supporting programs, methods, activities, and techniques help prepare children for life. The company's philanthropic efforts, including support of national nonprofit Family Promise, take character education lessons learned in the classroom beyond Academy walls. Kiddie Academy Domestic Franchising, LLC has also received corporate accreditation from the globally recognized Cognia accreditation system, signifying its commitment to quality education and the highest standards in child care. For more information, visit kiddieacademy.com or find Kiddie Academy on Facebook at Facebook.com/KiddieAcademy.

About Kiddie Academy Domestic Franchising, LLC

Kiddie Academy Domestic Franchising, LLC is based in Abingdon, Md. There are currently more than 375 open Academies in the Kiddie Academy system, located in 40 states and the District of Columbia, serving more than 40,000 children. Each franchised location in the Kiddie Academy system is an independently owned and operated business. For more information, visit franchising.kiddieacademy.com.

Media Contact:

Taylor Castillejo, APR

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865.257.0026

SOURCE Kiddie Academy