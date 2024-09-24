Kiddie Academy® of Chanhassen features unique indoor play space

Family-owned and operated educational child care adapts to Minneapolis' seasonal challenges with 'Gross Motor Room'

CHANHASSEN, Minn., Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kiddie Academy of Chanhassen, the new Twin Cities-area franchise location of nationally recognized Kiddie Academy® Educational Child Care , is now open and enrolling children while space is still available. Nestled in the heart of the Chanhassen business community, the franchise location is family owned and operated by Erin Blanton and her husband Robert, a former safety for the Minnesota Vikings. The Blantons also own a Kiddie Academy in Edina.

The new Twin Cities-area Kiddie Academy of Chanhassen is now open and features a 1,000 square-foot indoor "Gross Motor Room" to accommodate yoga classes, dance lessons, soccer and more.

"We opened our Kiddie Academies because we wanted to create the best learning environment for our children and to be able to offer it to other families," said Erin Blanton, co-owner and mother of four children, who range from newborn to age 8. "The indoor play space is really revolutionary, because it allows our kids to get exercise throughout the year."

Kiddie Academy of Chanhassen's 1,000 square-foot indoor "Gross Motor Room" serves as the setting for yoga classes, dance lessons, soccer, Mini Me Sports and more.

The state-of-the-art, 10,000 square-foot Academy is equipped with 10 classrooms and a full onsite kitchen and chef providing fresh meals made daily, as well as live-streaming and parent-accessible cameras. There's also an outdoor classroom and a modern nature-based playground featuring natural turfed hills with slides to drive safe, imaginative play.

The Academy can serve up to 154 children ages 6 weeks to 5 years and has added 25 jobs to the community.

"Robert and I have a deep passion for early childhood education and providing families an unparalleled, personalized childcare experience," added Blanton, who is hands-on at both the Edina and the new Chanhassen Academies where she regularly engages directly with families, while being a resource for directors and staff.

For more information, visit kiddieacademy.com/academies/chanhassen/ .

About Kiddie Academy®

Since its inception in 1981, the Kiddie Academy system has been recognized as a leading brand in educational child care. The company serves families and their children ages 6 weeks to 12 years old, offering full- and part-time care, before- and after-school care, and summer camp programs, through the Kiddie Academy system. Kiddie Academy's proprietary Life Essentials® Curriculum, supporting programs, methods, activities, and techniques help prepare children for life. The company's philanthropic efforts, including support of national nonprofit Family Promise, take character education lessons learned in the classroom beyond Academy walls. Kiddie Academy Domestic Franchising, LLC has also received corporate accreditation from the globally recognized Cognia accreditation system, signifying its commitment to quality education and the highest standards in child care. For more information, visit kiddieacademy.com or find Kiddie Academy on Facebook at Facebook.com/KiddieAcademy .

About Kiddie Academy Domestic Franchising, LLC

Kiddie Academy Domestic Franchising, LLC is based in Maryland. There are currently more than 330 open Academies in the Kiddie Academy system, located in 40 states and the District of Columbia, serving more than 38,000 children. Each franchised location in the Kiddie Academy system is an independently owned and operated business. For more information, visit franchising.kiddieacademy.com .

Media Contact:

Taylor Castillejo, APR

Tombras

[email protected]

865.257.0026

SOURCE Kiddie Academy