Kiddie Academy® of Harrisburg under new ownership

Former software engineer and IT executive pivot to educational child care

CHARLOTTE, N.C., March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sanjay Ghimire and Madhu Bhandari are the new owner/operators of Kiddie Academy® of Harrisburg, N.C., having acquired the franchise location in late December 2025. The Academy's new owners aim to provide a level of care that continues to exceed state standards as the only National Association for the Education of Young Children (NAEYC)-accredited child care center in Harrisburg.

Sanjay Ghimire and Madhu Bhandari are the new owner/operators of Kiddie Academy of Harrisburg, N.C.

"As a husband and father of two children, I understand the importance of trust, safety and emotional well-being in early learning," said Ghimire. "My former career as a computer software engineer, which is deeply oriented toward STEM education and innovation, has reinforced my belief that curiosity, problem-solving and collaboration should be nurtured from an early age."

NAEYC accreditation has been the national standard for high-quality early learning programs for more than 30 years. According to research, when currently enrolled parents were looking for high-quality care, 76% included local accredited child care centers in their consideration set. Kiddie Academy of Harrisburg achieved accreditation in October 2025.

Kiddie Academy of Harrisburg is the first location owned by Ghimire, while Bhandari has owned and operated Kiddie Academy of Ashburn since 2018. He has been actively involved in daily operations, family engagement and maintaining high standards of excellence.

"Together with our dedicated team, our goal is to provide a warm, structured and engaging environment where children can thrive and families can feel confident and supported," said Bhandari.

Kiddie Academy of Harrisburg, N.C., which is located at 3630 State Hwy 49 in Harrisburg, employs 14 educators. The Academy is equipped with 11 spacious classrooms and a large playground, and offers flexible scheduling and complimentary live camera access, allowing up to six five-minute sessions per day.

For more information, visit kiddieacademy.com.

About Kiddie Academy®

Since its inception in 1981, the Kiddie Academy system has been recognized as a leading brand in educational child care. The company, headquartered in Abingdon, Md., serves families and their children ages 6 weeks to 12 years old, offering full- and part-time care, before- and after-school care, and summer camp programs, through the Kiddie Academy system. The Kiddie Academy brand's proprietary Life Essentials® Curriculum, supporting programs, methods, activities, and techniques help prepare children for life. The company's philanthropic efforts, including support of national nonprofit Family Promise, take character education lessons learned in the classroom beyond Academy walls. Kiddie Academy Domestic Franchising, LLC has also received corporate accreditation from the globally recognized Cognia accreditation system, signifying its commitment to quality education and the highest standards in child care. For more information, visit kiddieacademy.com or find Kiddie Academy on Facebook at Facebook.com/KiddieAcademy.

About Kiddie Academy Domestic Franchising, LLC

Kiddie Academy Domestic Franchising, LLC is based in Abingdon, Md. There are currently more than 360 open Academies in the Kiddie Academy system, located in 40 states and the District of Columbia, serving more than 38,000 children. Each franchised location in the Kiddie Academy system is an independently owned and operated business. For more information, visit franchising.kiddieacademy.com.

Media Contact:

Taylor Castillejo, APR

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865.257.0026

SOURCE Kiddie Academy