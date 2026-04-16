Kiddie Academy® of Moorefield Station under new ownership

Child care provider planning to expand class offerings

ASHBURN, Va., April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kiddie Academy® of Moorefield Station is under new ownership, bringing expanded kindergarten programming and new enrichment opportunities to families in Loudoun County. The Academy was acquired in September 2025 by co-owners and operators Vamsidhar Bhagavathula, Sameera Peddada and Naveen Aeddula.

Kiddie Academy of Moorefield Station is under new ownership, bringing expanded kindergarten programming and new enrichment opportunities to families in Loudoun County.

"Our goal is to build on a strong foundation and elevate the academic experience for families in this community," said Bhagavathula. "Achieving Cognia accreditation and expanding our kindergarten program demonstrate our long-term commitment to delivering educational excellence."

Since the change in ownership, Kiddie Academy of Moorefield Station has earned Cognia accreditation, reinforcing its commitment to nationally recognized standards of education. Building on that achievement, the owners will introduce two new classrooms that will offer families a high-quality, full-day kindergarten option using the Kiddie Academy Life Essentials® kindergarten curriculum.

The Academy is also incorporating new enrichment opportunities for enrolled families. Through a partnership with British Swim School, located adjacent to the Academy, families can opt to incorporate swim instruction into their child's schedule for an additional fee.

"As parents ourselves, we understand how challenging it can be to fit extracurricular activities into an already packed schedule," said Bhagavathula. "By offering swim lessons as an add-on during the day, we're making it easier for families while also reinforcing how essential water safety and early swim skills are for young children."

Kiddie Academy of Moorefield Station, which is located at 22430 Flagstaff Plaza in Ashburn, is licensed to serve 180 children and employs 30 educators. The Academy features nine classrooms equipped with indoor play and activity areas, three large age-appropriate playgrounds and a secure camera system that allows parents to check in throughout the day.

For more information, visit kiddieacademy.com/academies/moorefield-station.

About Kiddie Academy®

Since its inception in 1981, the Kiddie Academy system has been recognized as a leading brand in educational child care. The company, headquartered in Abingdon, Md., serves families and their children ages 6 weeks to 12 years old, offering full- and part-time care, before- and after-school care, and summer camp programs, through the Kiddie Academy system. The Kiddie Academy brand's proprietary Life Essentials® Curriculum, supporting programs, methods, activities, and techniques help prepare children for life. The company's philanthropic efforts, including support of national nonprofit Family Promise, take character education lessons learned in the classroom beyond Academy walls. Kiddie Academy Domestic Franchising, LLC has also received corporate accreditation from the globally recognized Cognia accreditation system, signifying its commitment to quality education and the highest standards in child care. For more information, visit kiddieacademy.com or find Kiddie Academy on Facebook at Facebook.com/KiddieAcademy.

About Kiddie Academy Domestic Franchising, LLC

Kiddie Academy Domestic Franchising, LLC is based in Abingdon, Md. There are currently 375 open Academies in the Kiddie Academy system, located in 40 states and the District of Columbia, serving more than 40,000 children. Each franchised location in the Kiddie Academy system is an independently owned and operated business. For more information, visit franchising.kiddieacademy.com.

Media Contact:

Taylor Castillejo, APR

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865.257.0026

SOURCE Kiddie Academy