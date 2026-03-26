New Kiddie Academy® of Trinity Falls celebrates grand opening with STEM Adventures event

Open house highlights science-based learning in McKinney

MCKINNEY, Texas, March 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kiddie Academy of Trinity Falls, the new franchise location of nationally recognized Kiddie Academy® Educational Child Care, is now open, bringing a STEM-driven approach to early childhood education in the greater Dallas area. The Academy, owned and operated by Reshma Kankanala and Sreenath Reddy Putta, is hosting a grand opening celebration and STEM Adventures community event on March 28.

Kiddie Academy of Trinity Falls is now open, bringing a STEM-driven approach to early childhood education in the greater Dallas area.

"Trinity Falls is a rapidly growing community, and we recognized a need for high-quality childhood education close to home," said Putta. "With thousands of new homes planned and limited child care options nearby, we are proud to provide families with a trusted environment where their children feel supported each day."

The Academy's husband-and-wife ownership team each hold master's degrees in computer science and bring extensive experience in technology and business management to their roles. Their combined backgrounds in innovation and entrepreneurship help shape the Academy's strong foundation and emphasis on STEM-based learning.

"Technology and problem-solving are essential skills for tomorrow's leaders," added Kankanala. "By combining our expertise with Kiddie Academy's educational framework, we are able to offer a nurturing environment that promotes critical thinking and confidence in our students."

Kiddie Academy of Trinity Falls, located at 210 Somerville Drive in McKinney, employs 37 educators. The 10,700-square-foot Academy features 11 classrooms, a STEM-inspired outdoor playground separated into age-appropriate play areas with a splash pad, sensory equipment and basketball court.

For more information, visit kiddieacademy.com/academies/trinity-falls/.

About Kiddie Academy®

Since its inception in 1981, the Kiddie Academy system has been recognized as a leading brand in educational child care. The company, headquartered in Abingdon, Md., serves families and their children ages 6 weeks to 12 years old, offering full- and part-time care, before- and after-school care, and summer camp programs, through the Kiddie Academy system. The Kiddie Academy brand's proprietary Life Essentials® Curriculum, supporting programs, methods, activities, and techniques help prepare children for life. The company's philanthropic efforts, including support of national nonprofit Family Promise, take character education lessons learned in the classroom beyond Academy walls. Kiddie Academy Domestic Franchising, LLC has also received corporate accreditation from the globally recognized Cognia accreditation system, signifying its commitment to quality education and the highest standards in child care. For more information, visit kiddieacademy.com or find Kiddie Academy on Facebook at Facebook.com/KiddieAcademy.

About Kiddie Academy Domestic Franchising, LLC

Kiddie Academy Domestic Franchising, LLC is based in Abingdon, Md. There are currently more than 360 open Academies in the Kiddie Academy system, located in 40 states and the District of Columbia, serving more than 38,000 children. Each franchised location in the Kiddie Academy system is an independently owned and operated business. For more information, visit franchising.kiddieacademy.com.

Media Contact:

Taylor Castillejo, APR

[email protected]

865.257.0026

SOURCE Kiddie Academy