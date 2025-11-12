Kiddie Academy® of Murphy under new ownership

First-time entrepreneurs prioritize community involvement

DALLAS, Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Former electrical engineers and first-time entrepreneurs Lidya and Anteneh Abera are new owners of Kiddie Academy® of Murphy, having acquired the franchise location in June 2025. The husband and wife team, who operate the Academy together, will use Kiddie Academy's proprietary Life Essentials® curriculum to provide early childhood education that surpasses Texas state standards. The couple also intend to take an active role in the local community.

Lidya and Anteneh Abera are the new owners of Kiddie Academy of Murphy, which is located at 605 E FM 544 in Murphy, Texas.

"Our passion for education and family inspired us to own a Kiddie Academy franchise where children can thrive," said Lidya. "As proud parents of three little ones, we understand the importance of a safe, nurturing and supportive environment, and we are committed to providing that for families in our community."

The Aberas aim to create a peaceful, home-away-from-home setting for the children in their care. Located in a quiet neighborhood, the Academy provides a tranquil space for children to learn, play and grow. They also believe in the importance of supporting the local community. From offering discounts to service members, first responders, teachers and healthcare workers, to showing up at local events, the new owners are embracing the Kiddie Academy motto of "Community Begins Here."

"We've always wanted to start our own business, and it was important to us that it be family-focused and have a positive impact. Kiddie Academy of Murphy gives us the perfect opportunity to turn that vision into reality," added Anteneh.

Kiddie Academy of Murphy, which is located at 605 E FM 544, is licensed to serve 230 children and employs 20 educators. The Academy is equipped with 10 spacious classrooms and a large playground area.

About Kiddie Academy®

Since its inception in 1981, the Kiddie Academy system has been recognized as a leading brand in educational child care. The company, headquartered in Abingdon, Md., serves families and their children ages 6 weeks to 12 years old, offering full- and part-time care, before- and after-school care, and summer camp programs, through the Kiddie Academy system. Kiddie Academy's proprietary Life Essentials® Curriculum, supporting programs, methods, activities, and techniques help prepare children for life. The company's philanthropic efforts, including support of national nonprofit Family Promise, take character education lessons learned in the classroom beyond Academy walls. Kiddie Academy Domestic Franchising, LLC has also received corporate accreditation from the globally recognized Cognia accreditation system, signifying its commitment to quality education and the highest standards in child care. For more information, visit kiddieacademy.com or find Kiddie Academy on Facebook at Facebook.com/KiddieAcademy .

About Kiddie Academy Domestic Franchising, LLC

Kiddie Academy Domestic Franchising, LLC is based in Abingdon, Md. There are currently more than 350 open Academies in the Kiddie Academy system, located in 40 states and the District of Columbia, serving more than 38,000 children. Each franchised location in the Kiddie Academy system is an independently owned and operated business. For more information, visit franchising.kiddieacademy.com .

