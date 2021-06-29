Kiddie Academy® partners with Family Promise to observe 'Night Without a Bed' event

BALTIMORE, June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kiddie Academy® Educational Child Care, a nationally recognized provider of comprehensive educational child care programs, partnered with Family Promise , a national non-profit organization, to observe Night Without a Bed, a social media challenge to raise awareness about family homelessness, on June 26.

Participants were challenged to sleep anywhere without a bed: cars, a tent, a tree house, living room, floor, couch, etc. to experience what families without a home live through each day.

Family Promise is a national nonprofit organization that helps families experiencing homelessness and low-income families achieve sustainable independence through a community-based response. “Taking action to help end family homelessness is near and dear to our hearts here at Kiddie Academy,” said CEO Greg Helwig.

"Homelessness is a big topic for little minds, but it's an important one to teach children about," Joy Turner, vice president of education stated. "Participating in events like 'Night Without a Bed' is a great place to start. It provides the tools and resources needed to start and guide difficult conversations."



In the United States, one child out of six lives in poverty. Families with children make up 35% of the people who experience homelessness. Kiddie Academy began its philanthropic partnership with Family Promise in January to help the organization further its mission of empowering families experiencing homelessness.

The partnership with Family Promise affords each Academy the opportunity to help transform the lives of families experiencing homelessness. Kiddie Academy provided an initial gift of $25,000 and will launch philanthropic programs with Family Promise.

"It takes a community to end family homelessness. We are most grateful to Kiddie Academy for partnering with us on this event," said Claas Ehlers, Family Promise CEO. "We are excited that so many Kiddie Academy franchises are helping us raise awareness by asking their communities to give up their beds for a night. With their help, every child will have a place to call home."

Donations to Night Without a Bed are open until July 10 and can be made at NightWithoutABed.org/KiddieAcademy.

