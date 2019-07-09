Kiddie Academy® Storytime LIVE! Events Kick Off Nationwide with Curious George and Pinkalicious

ABINGDON, Md., July 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Kiddie Academy®, a nationally recognized provider of educational child care, invites children and their parents to Storytime LIVE!, a free community reading event where beloved characters Curious George and Pinkalicious® jump off the page and visit the classroom in person. Now entering its ninth year, Storytime LIVE! will be hosted at over 170 select Kiddie Academy locations across the nation.

Storytime LIVE!

Beginning in July, participating Kiddie Academies will host Storytime LIVE! at either 10 a.m. or 2 p.m. during one of four weekends: July 13 & 14, August 3 & 4, August 24 & 25 and September 14 & 15. During each event, attendees will enjoy a story reading and classroom visit with Curious George and Pinkalicious for a truly memorable experience for children. All events are free and open to the public. To find a participating Academy and to register, families should visit www.kastorytime.com.

"At Kiddie Academy, reading together is an essential part of preparing children for school and life, as it introduces children to new ideas, experiences and concepts that allow their imaginations to flourish," states Kiddie Academy President Greg Helwig. "Storytime LIVE! gives families the opportunity to spend quality time together through a fun community event, all while laying the groundwork for children's lifelong passion for books."

Research shows that reading aloud to young children posits a multitude of benefits, from boosting vocabulary and stimulating speech, to lessening behavioral issues. Plus, students who are exposed to reading before preschool are more likely to do well in all facets of formal education. It also builds motivation, curiosity and memory, and helps children cope with stress. Storytime LIVE! combines learning and fun—both key ingredients to Kiddie Academy's Life Essentials® curriculum—for an engaging experience for adults and children alike.

Participating locations will provide light refreshments and educational activities for children and families. For a list of participating Kiddie Academy locations, or to reserve your spot to attend, please visit www.kastorytime.com.

For more information about Kiddie Academy, please visit www.kiddieacademy.com.

About Kiddie Academy®

Since 1981, Kiddie Academy has been a leader in education-based child care. The company serves families and their children ages 6 weeks to 12 years old, offering full time care, kindergarten, before- and after-school care and summer camp programs. Kiddie Academy's proprietary Life Essentials® curriculum, supporting programs, methods, activities and techniques help prepare children for school and for life. Kiddie Academy is using the globally recognized AdvancED accreditation system, signifying its commitment to quality education and the highest standards in child care. For more information, visit kiddieacademy.com.

About Kiddie Academy® Franchising

Kiddie Academy Domestic Franchising is based in Maryland and has 225 open academies located in 30 states, including the District of Columbia. With 26 more Academies expected to open in 2019, Kiddie Academy's network will grow to more than 250 open and operating locations this year. For more information, visit kiddieacademyfranchise.com.

SOURCE Kiddie Academy

Related Links

http://www.kiddieacademy.com

