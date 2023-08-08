Kiddie Academy to host children's storytime events nationwide

Free Storytime LIVE! activities to be held at more than 175 Academies

ABINGDON, Md., Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kiddie Academy Educational Child Care® , a nationally recognized system of comprehensive educational child care franchises, will host Storytime LIVE! at more than 175 franchise locations across the country to kick off the back-to-school season. The free community events will promote reading and comprehension to children from birth through age 12 with special storybook readings and character visits throughout August and September.

"Literacy development supports educational outcomes like critical thinking and curiosity, which are fostered through our Life Essentials curriculum," said Joy Turner, vice president of education for Kiddie Academy. "When children are exposed to reading from a young age, they build a foundation that makes them more likely to succeed in their educational careers."

Participating Academies will bring stories to life August 11-12 and 25-26 as well as September 8-9 and 22-23 with read-alouds of favorite children's books and special appearances by characters like "Curious George," "Paddington Bear" and "Madeline." The events are designed to inspire a love of reading and learning for children of all ages.

According to a study from The Ohio State University , children who are read aloud just one book a day will hear about 290,000 more words by age 5 than those who don't regularly read books with a parent or caregiver. Storytime LIVE! underscores Kiddie Academy's commitment to making developing literacy fun for children.

In addition to the reading fun, each event will feature several other entertaining activities and healthy snacks for the entire family.

To locate and register for a Storytime LIVE! event, parents and caregivers can visit kiddieacademy.com/academies/event/storytime-live/ .

