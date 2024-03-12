Kiddie Academy® to promote STEM play at nationwide events

Educational child care providers to host free 'STEM Adventures' activities

ABINGDON, Md., March 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- More than 180 Kiddie Academy® Educational Child Care franchise locations in the U.S. will host "STEM Adventures," a free community event promoting science, technology, engineering and math exploration through developmentally appropriate activities for children ages 2 through 12. The events will be held on various weekends in March, April and May nationwide.

"From a young age, children should be exposed to STEM principles both in their child care setting and at home in order to build a strong foundation for—and love of—learning," said Joy Turner, vice president of education for the Kiddie Academy brand. "This is best accomplished through fun, hands-on activities that focus on problem solving, which is what we offer at our STEM Adventures events."

At the events, children will rotate through learning centers that feature activities focused on movement—like making and flying paper airplanes, decorating and launching construction paper rockets, or making a magnetic racetrack. Activities will be interactive, play-based and appropriate for children ages 2 through school-age.

According to Accelerate Learning , STEM in preschool and beyond is a great tool for student engagement and success because it develops important skills, has real-world relevance, turns students into innovators, boosts confidence in children and more. Kiddie Academy STEM Adventures aims to jumpstart these benefits from an early age.

To find and register at a participating Academy location, parents and caregivers can go to kiddieacademy.com/academies/event/stem-adventures/ .

About Kiddie Academy®

Since its inception in 1981, the Kiddie Academy system has been recognized as a leading brand in educational child care. The company serves families and their children ages 6 weeks to 12 years old, offering full- and part-time care, before- and after-school care, and summer camp programs, through the Kiddie Academy system. Kiddie Academy's proprietary Life Essentials® Curriculum, supporting programs, methods, activities, and techniques help prepare children for life. The company's philanthropic efforts, including support of national nonprofit Family Promise, take character education lessons learned in the classroom beyond Academy walls. Kiddie Academy Domestic Franchising, LLC has also received corporate accreditation from the globally recognized Cognia accreditation system, signifying its commitment to quality education and the highest standards in child care. For more information, visit kiddieacademy.com or find Kiddie Academy on Facebook at Facebook.com/KiddieAcademy .

About Kiddie Academy Domestic Franchising, LLC

Kiddie Academy Domestic Franchising, LLC is based in Maryland. There are currently more than 300 open Academies in the Kiddie Academy system, located in 33 states and the District of Columbia, serving more than 37,000 children. Each franchised location in the Kiddie Academy system is an independently owned and operated business. For more information, visit franchising.kiddieacademy.com .

