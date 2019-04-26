Kids II Recalls All Rocking Sleepers Due to Reports of Deaths

News provided by

U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission

Apr 26, 2019, 12:01 ET

WASHINGTON, April 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2019/kids-ii-recalls-all-rocking-sleepers-due-to-reports-of-deaths

Recall Summary

Name of Product:  All models of Kids II Rocking Sleepers

Hazard:  Infant fatalities have occurred in the Rocking Sleepers, after the infants rolled from their back to their stomach while unrestrained, or under other circumstances.

Remedy:  Consumers should immediately stop using the product and contact Kids II for a refund or voucher.

Consumer Contact:  Consumers should call Kids II toll-free at 1-866-869-7954
8:00 a.m.to 5:00 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or visit www.kids2.com and click on "IMPORTANT RECALL INFORMATION" for more information.

Recall Details

Units:  Approximately 694,000

Description:  All models of Kids II Rocking Sleepers.  A full list of the names and model numbers affected is below:


Style
Number

Product Name

10081

Bright Starts Playtime To Bedtime Rocking Sleeper

10126

Rock & Dream Sleeper - Iggy

10127

Ingenuity Rock And Dream Sleeper Lucy

10148

Ingenuity Moonlight Rocking Sleeper Cuddle Giraffe

10178

Bright Starts Pretty In Pink Playtime To Bedtime Rocking Sleeper

10289

Ingenuity Smartrock Poweradapt Sleeper Cambridge

10292

Ingenuity Rock N' Soothe Sleeper Dayton

10320

Automatic Rock 'N Soothe Sleeper - Cuddle Lamb

10380

Ingenuity Moonlight Rocking Sleeper Cuddle Lion

10568

Ingenuity Soothing Light Rocking Sleeper Vesper

10729

Bright Starts Toucan Tango Rocking Sleeper

10872

Ingenuity Moonlight Rocking Sleeper Zoo Zoo Zebra

10888

DreamComfort Automatic Rocking Sleeper - Whitley

10890

DreamComfort Soothing Light Rocking Sleeper - Addington

11021

Bright Starts Rocking Sleeper Jungle Bursts

11022

Bright Starts Pretty In Pink Rocking Sleeper Jungle Blooms

11063

Rock n' Soothe Sleeper - Moxley

11164

Ingenuity Moonlight Rocking Sleeper Lullaby Lion

11171

Ingenuity Rock N' Soothe Sleeper SUNNY SNUGGLES

11357

Ingenuity Rock N' Soothe Sleeper DAYTON

11429

Ingenuity Dream Comfort Automatic Rocking Sleeper Braden

11714

DreamComfort Automatic Rocking Sleeper - Anders

11792

Automatic Rock 'n Soothe Sleeper - Nolan

11894

Bright Starts ROCKING SLEEPER - JUNGLE GARDEN

11895

Bright Starts ROCKING SLEEPER - EVENING SAFARI

11962

Automatic Rock 'n Soothe Sleeper - Flora the Unicorn

12115

Automatic Rock N Soothe Sleeper – Nolan - Display

60130

Taggies Snuggle Me Sleeper Nestling Vine

60131

Bright Starts Playtime To Bedtime Sleeper

60163

Bright Starts Pretty In Pink Playtime To Bedtime Sleeper

60327

Ingenuity Moonlight Rocking Sleeper Deluxe Emerson

60328

Disney Baby/Bright Starts Bows & Butterflies Sleeper Minnie Mouse

60331

Ingenuity Moonlight Rocking Sleeper Lullaby Lamb

60401

Bright Starts Playtime To Bedtime Sleeper Playful Pinwheels

60600

Ingenuity Moonlight Rocking Sleeper Deluxe Winslow

60635

Ingenuity Moonlight Rocking Sleeper Deluxe Seneca

All cloth component parts of the models identified above

Incidents/Injuries: Since the 2012 product introduction, five infant fatalities have occurred in the Kids II Rocking Sleepers, after the infants rolled from their back to their stomach while unrestrained, or under other circumstances.

Sold at: Major retailers nationwide, including Walmart, Target and Toys "R" Us and online from March 2012 through April 26, 2019 for approximately $40-$80.

Importer: Kids II, Inc. of Atlanta, Georgia

Manufactured in: China

About U.S. CPSC:
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risks of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products under the agency's jurisdiction.  Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC is committed to protecting consumers and families from products that pose a fire, electrical, chemical or mechanical hazard. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products - such as toys, cribs, power tools, cigarette lighters and household chemicals – contributed to a decline in the rate of deaths and injuries associated with consumer products over the past 40 years.

Federal law bars any person from selling products subject to a publicly-announced voluntary recall by a manufacturer or a mandatory recall ordered by the Commission.

To report a dangerous product or a product-related injury go online to www.SaferProducts.gov or call CPSC's Hotline at (800) 638-2772 or teletypewriter at (301) 595-7054 for the hearing impaired. Consumers can obtain news release and recall information at www.cpsc.gov, on Twitter @USCPSC or by subscribing to CPSC's free e-mail newsletters.

CPSC Consumer Information Hotline
Contact us at this toll-free number if you have questions about a recall:
800-638-2772 (TTY 301-595-7054)
Times: 8 a.m.5:30 p.m. ET; Messages can be left anytime
Call to get product safety and other agency information and to report unsafe products.

Media Contact
Please use the phone numbers below for all media requests.
Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800

Recall Number: 19-112

SOURCE U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission

Related Links

http://www.cpsc.gov

Also from this source

Kids II retira del mercado todas las mecedoras Rocking Sleepers...

Viessmann Recalls Boilers Due to Carbon Monoxide Hazard...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

You just read:

Kids II Recalls All Rocking Sleepers Due to Reports of Deaths

News provided by

U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission

Apr 26, 2019, 12:01 ET