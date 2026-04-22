Kids In Need Foundation to Celebrate 1,000 Minnesota Teachers with $1 Million in Supplies and Gifts at "Thanks a Million!" Event Presented by Five Below

Over 70 local and national companies join event to kick off National Teacher Appreciation Week

LITTLE CANADA, Minn., April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kids In Need Foundation (KINF) will host its annual Thanks a Million! event on May 2 at its headquarters, kicking off National Teacher Appreciation Week. This special day will celebrate 1,000 Minnesota teachers from underserved schools by distributing $1 million in classroom supplies and appreciation gifts—all in a single day. Each teacher will receive approximately $1,000 in gifts and resources, making this one of the largest one-day teacher support events of its kind.

Student equipped with essential supplies from Kids In Need Foundation

This large-scale celebration honors the critical role teachers play in shaping communities and recognizes the extraordinary dedication they bring to their classrooms every day.

"We're thrilled to welcome 1,000 local teachers to Thanks a Million! as a way to show our appreciation," said Corey Gordon, CEO of Kids In Need Foundation. "Teachers have a profound impact on the lives of their students, helping shape their confidence, opportunities, and future potential. We're proud to support teachers from under-resourced schools, recognizing them for their contribution and providing them with the classroom supplies they need for the year ahead."

As the presenting sponsor of Thanks a Million! Five Below plays a leading role in bringing this event to life—underscoring their deep commitment to supporting educators and making learning accessible, engaging, and joyful for every student. Through generous product donations, hands-on event involvement, and ongoing advocacy for teachers, Five Below has become a cornerstone partner in expanding KINF's national impact over the last eight years.

"Five Below helps provide backpacks for kids in need across the country and supports teachers who often spend their own money to create meaningful classroom experiences. Our brand is committed to fostering a fun, inspiring learning environment that helps unlock educational opportunities for every student," said John Caruso, VP of Brand Marketing at Five Below.

This large-scale community event is made possible through the support of 70+ local and national companies and more than 250 volunteers, all coming together to thank educators for the extraordinary role they play in shaping our communities.

ABOUT KIDS IN NEED FOUNDATION

At Kids In Need Foundation (KINF), we believe every student deserves equal access to the resources needed for a quality education. We work to create equitable learning spaces by providing essential supplies to under-resourced students and teachers nationwide, focusing on schools where 70% or more of students qualify for free or reduced-price meals through the National School Lunch Program.

For more information, visit kinf.org and follow @KidsInNeed on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and Twitter.

SOURCE Kids In Need Foundation