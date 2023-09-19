Kids Own Mondays at BurgerFi® With Free Kids Meals

Starting September 25, the premium burger brand is honoring all mini Fi-natics

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Starting on September 25, BurgerFi®, owned by BurgerFi International, Inc. (Nasdaq: BFI, BFIIW) ("BurgerFi"), is serving up little Fi-natics with its Kids Eat Free program. Every Monday, children ages 12 and under can enjoy a free kids meal with the purchase of an adult meal at participating BurgerFi locations, exclusively for dine-in guests.

"As children return to school, meal planning can become a bit of a juggling act for parents and caregivers. With this promotion, we aim to simplify dining choices and offer our guests a taste of the extraordinary experience we provide at our restaurants," said Carl Bachmann, Chief Executive Officer of BurgerFi. "Our Kids Eat Free program presents a delicious, convenient option the whole family can enjoy during this busy time of year and beyond."

The Free Kids Meal is valid with any in-restaurant adult meal purchase. Adults can indulge in a wide range of premium BurgerFi offerings, including any premium BurgerFi burger, Chicken, VegeFi®, and Beyond Burger® options, complemented by regular-size Fresh-Cut Fries and a Coca-Cola Freestyle Beverage.

For little ones, BurgerFi presents a menu featuring the Single Burger or Cheeseburger, Hot Dog, Grilled Cheese, or Fried Chicken Tenders. Each meal includes a choice of a Natural Snack or Junior Fry as a side, accompanied by a Natural Juice or Coca-Cola Freestyle Beverage, and a custom BurgerFi activity sheet and crayons.

Established in 2011, BurgerFi is a chef-driven concept with responsibly sourced ingredients, including 100% All-Natural Angus Beef with no steroids, antibiotics, growth hormones, chemicals, or additives. For more information about BurgerFi or to find the nearest location, visit WWW.BURGERFI.COM and download the BurgerFi app for free fries on your first order.

About BurgerFi International (Nasdaq: BFI, BFIIW)

BurgerFi is chef-founded and committed to serving fresh, all-natural and quality food at all locations, online and via first-party and third-party deliveries. BurgerFi uses 100% American Angus Beef with no steroids, antibiotics, growth hormones, chemicals or additives. BurgerFi's menu also includes high quality Wagyu Beef Blend Burgers, Antibiotic and Cage-Free Chicken offerings, Fresh, Hand-Cut Sides, and Frozen Custard Shakes and Concretes. BurgerFi was named "The Very Best Burger" at the 2023 edition of the nationally acclaimed SOBE Wine and Food Festival, awarded #1 "Best Fast Food Burger" in USA Today's 10 Best Readers' Choice Awards, "Best Fast Casual Restaurant" in USA Today's 10 Best 2023 Readers' Choice Awards for the third consecutive year, QSR Magazine's Breakout Brand of 2020 and Fast Casual's Top Ten Brands for 10 consecutive years and in 2021 #1 Brand of the Year. Consumer Report's Chain Reaction Report awarded BurgerFi an "A-Grade Angus Beef" rating in 2018. In 2021, Consumer Report praised BurgerFi for serving "no antibiotic beef" across all its restaurants for the third consecutive year. To learn more about BurgerFi or to find a full list of locations, please visit www.burgerfi.com . Download the BurgerFi App on iOS or Android devices for rewards and 'Like' or follow @BurgerFi on Instagram, Facebook, Threads and X. BurgerFi® is a Registered Trademark of BurgerFi IP, LLC.

