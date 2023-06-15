Kids Ride Free with Amtrak's Summer Travel Flash Sale

News provided by

Amtrak

15 Jun, 2023, 14:27 ET

Offer available for purchase June 15 - 20

WASHINGTON, June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Take the whole family on vacation with the Summer Travel Flash Sale. Amtrak is offering free companion fares for all kids, ages 2 to 12, traveling with at least one adult. Available for sale June 15 through 20, tickets are valid for travel between June 30September 30 (Monday through Thursday departures).

Whether visiting family or friends, attending a summer concert, catching a baseball game, touring a national park, or playing on the beach — Amtrak can take you there. This journey promises relaxation with comfortable spacious seats and ample leg room, no middle seat and the luxury of arriving minutes, not hours, before boarding.

This limited-time offer is available on most routes for Coach and Acela Business Class only. To book your trip, visit Amtrak.com/summersale or enter code C618 when using the Amtrak App. Seats are limited and restrictions apply.

SOURCE Amtrak

