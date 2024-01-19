KIDZ BOP AND LIVE NATION ANNOUNCE ALL-NEW TOUR; KIDZ BOP LIVE 2024 TO HIT 40+ CITIES THIS SUMMER

General Onsale Starts January 26 at 10 AM Local at KIDZBOP.COM

Setlist Will Include Hits From KIDZ BOP's Biggest Album Of The Year, 'KIDZ BOP 2024,' Out Today

NEW YORK, Jan. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- KIDZ BOP LIVE 2024 is taking over your city this summer! Today, KIDZ BOP , the #1 kids' music brand, and Live Nation announce an all-new tour, KIDZ BOP LIVE 2024 , kicking off a new three-year North American tour deal. On the heels of last year's successful 60+ date run, the ultimate pop concert for kids is returning by popular demand to Atlanta, Boston, Dallas, Los Angeles, New York, and more this summer. KIDZ BOP LIVE 2024 is sponsored by Spin Master's new fantasy-adventure children's series, Unicorn Academy™, streaming now on Netflix. Presales begin Monday, January 22, including Citi and Spotify (details below), with the general onsale starting Friday, January 26. For tour dates and ticket information, visit KIDZBOP.com .

Kids are taking over this summer! New songs! New choreography! Special effects, and more! Make memories that will last a lifetime, and sing and dance along as the KIDZ BOP Kids - Aleah, JJ, Shila, and Tyler - perform your favorite songs on stage, like "Dance The Night," "greedy," "vampire," and more. The tour news coincides with the release of KIDZ BOP's latest album, ' KIDZ BOP 2024 ,' out today, including the biggest bops of the year, sung by kids for kids.

The Unicorn Academy partnership will include content on screen for fans to enjoy before the concert, in addition to other co-branded photo opps and activations on site. In ten select markets, lucky fans will be able to interact with a pop-up Unicorn Academy experience.

PRESALES: Citi is the official card of the KIDZ BOP Live 2024 Tour. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Monday, January 22 at 10am local time until Thursday, January 25 at 10pm local time through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com . Additional fan presales will run throughout the week, including offers for past KIDZ BOP ticket purchasers, and a Spotify Fans First presale, where top fans will receive an email with first access to tickets.

VIP: KIDZ BOP VIP Packages are the perfect way to amp up your concert experience. Four different KIDZ BOP VIP Packages are available on VIPNation.com , which include premium tickets, exclusive merchandise, a pre-show dance party and a post-show Meet & Greet with the KIDZ BOP Kids, and a group party experience - perfect for any celebration!

KIDZ BOP partnered with Red Light Management, the largest independent management company in the world, to represent the KIDZ BOP tour. Independent Artist Group (IAG) is also representing the KIDZ BOP tour. Additional fall tour dates will be announced later this year.

Following two sold out shows in London last October, the British KIDZ BOP Kids are kicking off their first-ever UK Tour, in partnership with Kilimanjaro Live, traveling to eleven cities in April, including London, Manchester, Birmingham, and more. For tickets and tour information, visit KIDZBOP.co.uk/tour .

KIDZ BOP LIVE 2024 Tour Dates

DATE LOCATION VENUE June 27, 2024 Stamford, CT* Palace Theatre June 28, 2024 Stamford, CT* Palace Theatre July 3, 2024 Gilford, NH Bank NH Pavilion July 5, 2024 Noblesville, IN Ruoff Music Center July 6, 2024 Clarkston, MI Pine Knob Music Theatre July 7, 2024 Buffalo, NY Darien Lake Amphitheater July 12, 2024 Raleigh, NC Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek July 13, 2024 Camden, NJ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion July 14, 2024 Bethel, NY Bethel Woods Center for the Arts July 19, 2024 Rogers, AR Walmart AMP July 20, 2024 Kansas City, MO Starlight Theatre July 21, 2024 Maryland Heights, MO Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre July 24, 2024 Columbus, OH* Ohio State Fair July 26, 2024 Saratoga Springs, NY Broadview Stage at SPAC July 27, 2024 Boston, MA (2 Shows) Leader Bank Pavilion July 28, 2024 Bangor, ME Maine Savings Amphitheater August 2, 2024 Virginia Beach, VA Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater August 3, 2024 Wantagh, NY Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater August 4, 2024 Hershey, PA GIANT Center August 6, 2024 West Allis, WI* Wisconsin State Fair August 9, 2024 Holmdel, NJ PNC Bank Arts Center August 10, 2024 Vienna, VA (2 Shows)^ Wolf Trap at Filene Center August 11, 2024 Cuyahoga Falls, OH Blossom Music Center August 16, 2024 Burgettstown, PA The Pavilion at Star Lake August 17, 2024 Tinley Park, IL Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre August 18, 2024 Des Moines, IA* Iowa State Fair August 23, 2024 Toronto, ON Budweiser Stage August 24, 2024 Syracuse, NY*+ New York State Fair August 25, 2024 Holmdel, NJ PNC Bank Arts Center August 30, 2024 Franklin, TN FirstBank Amphitheater August 31, 2024 Cincinnati, OH Riverbend Music Center September 2, 2024 St. Paul, MN* Minnesota State Fair September 6, 2024 Phoenix, AZ Arizona Financial Theatre September 7, 2024 San Diego, CA Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre September 8, 2024 Inglewood, CA YouTube Theater September 11, 2024 Puyallup, WA*^ Washington State Fair September 20, 2024 Bend, OR Hayden Homes Amphitheater September 21, 2024 Wheatland, CA Toyota Amphitheatre September 22, 2024 Mountain View, CA Shoreline Amphitheatre September 27, 2024 Austin, TX Germania Insurance Amphitheater September 28, 2024 Woodlands, TX The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion September 29, 2024 Irving, TX The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory October 4, 2024 West Palm Beach, FL iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre October 5, 2024 Tampa, FL MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre October 6, 2024 Alpharetta, GA Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

*Non-Live Nation Dates

^Onsale date TBD

+Free event, no onsale

About KIDZ BOP

KIDZ BOP is the #1 music brand for kids, featuring today's biggest global pop hits, "sung by kids for kids." Since its launch, the family-friendly music brand has sold more than 24 million albums and generated over 11 billion streams. KIDZ BOP connects with kids and families through its best-selling albums, music videos, consumer products and live tours. The music franchise is expanding internationally and currently records in 5 different languages. KIDZ BOP is Billboard Magazine's "#1 Kid Artist" for eleven years. The brand has its own dedicated channel on SiriusXM – KIDZ BOP Radio (Channel 135) -- where it's all KIDZ BOP, all the time. KIDZ BOP has had 24 Top 10 debuts on the Billboard 200 Chart; only three artists in history—The Beatles, The Rolling Stones, and Barbra Streisand—have had more Top 10 albums. For more information, visit www.KIDZBOP.com . KIDZ BOP is a part of Concord.

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE: LYV) is the world's leading live entertainment company comprised of global market leaders: Ticketmaster, Live Nation Concerts, and Live Nation Sponsorship. For additional information, visit www.livenationentertainment.com .

About Spin Master

Spin Master Corp. (TSX:TOY) is a leading global children's entertainment company, creating exceptional play experiences through its three creative centres: Toys, Entertainment and Digital Games. With distribution in over 100 countries, Spin Master is best known for award-winning brands PAW Patrol®, Hatchimals®, Bakugan®, Kinetic Sand®, Air Hogs®, Melissa & Doug®, Rubik's® Cube and GUND®, and is the global toy licensee for other popular properties. Spin Master Entertainment creates and produces compelling multiplatform content, through its in-house studio and partnerships with outside creators, including the preschool franchise PAW Patrol, and numerous other original shows, short-form series and feature films. The Company has an established presence in digital games, anchored by the Toca Boca® and Sago Mini® brands, offering open-ended and creative game and educational play in digital environments. Through Spin Master Ventures, the Company makes minority investments globally in emerging companies and start-ups. With 31 offices spanning nearly 20 countries, Spin Master employs close to 3,000 team members globally. For more information visit spinmaster.com or follow-on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter @spinmaster.

