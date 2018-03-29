Kiehl's Ginger Leaf & Hibiscus Firming Mask

Our innovative, tightening, night mask includes Ginger Leaf , and delivers skin-smoothing properties. The Hibiscus flower is known to close during the night to preserve its nectar. The extraction of the plant's seeds contain a high protein content, and is combined with other ingredients in the formula to improve the look of dull and tired skin that shows signs of aging.

From the premise of Kiehl's commitment to "skincare with a mission," this particular product benefits the female farmers of Hoa Binh, Vietnam, where the Ginger Leaf is sourced. Kiehl's is providing the 14 women who carefully collect the ginger leaves education and new tools for safer, more efficient farming of Ginger Leaf.

The formula is recommended for use five times a week: massage onto clean skin with an upward motion, and leave on overnight. Cleanse your skin in the morning to remove.

A SUSTAINABLY-SOURCED GINGER LEAF EXTRACT

While the Ginger Plant is very popular for its roots, its leaves are usually discarded. Kiehl's chemists, however, know that the properties of its leaves can be beneficial for skin. Our sustainably-sourced Ginger Leaf extract is grown and collected by 14 local women in Hoa Binh and in the Bắc Giang province of Vietnam. At Kiehl's, it is in our heritage to give back to the community in which we served our patrons. We provided education on sustainable and environmentally friendly farming techniques to the surrounding local community farmers in Vietnam, contributed to providing women collectors with tools to improve their work conditions and productivity, and helped to identify new crops to diversify/increase their activities and strengthen their revenues.

The new formula is $54, and is available at Kiehl's stores and Kiehls.com.

#MaskMoments #SleepTight

*Expert grading in a clinical study.

