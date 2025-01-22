KIEHL'S INTRODUCES "PUBIC DISPLAY TYPE": A GROUNDBREAKING FONT DESIGNED TO CELEBRATE BODY POSITIVITY AND BREAK TABOOS

NEW YORK, Jan. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Kiehl's, a pioneer in skincare for all, continues to champion inclusivity and body positivity with the launch of a bold new campaign introducing Pubic Display Type. This first-of-its-kind font, crafted entirely from actual human pubic hair, is a creative response to censorship and an unapologetic celebration of self-care for all skin, including intimate areas.

In 2024, Kiehl's expanded its skincare expertise to the intimate care category to address the unique needs of sensitive areas. The launch included Ingrown Hair & Tone Corrective Drops and Over & Under Cream-to-Powder Body Deodorant, thoughtfully formulated to address common concerns such as ingrown hairs and irritation while supporting all skin types and tones.

As part of this launch, Kiehl's unveiled a bold campaign showcasing authentic imagery of models with visible pubic hair, challenging conventional beauty standards. While this groundbreaking campaign sparked meaningful conversations, some visuals were censored in select store windows. Kiehl's responded with creativity and conviction, turning the challenge into an opportunity to amplify its message.

"As trusted skincare experts since 1851, Kiehl's understands that all skin deserves respect and care, including our intimate areas," says Kiehl's Global Brand President Jon Sáenz. "Our response to the censorship of our Kiehl's Personals imagery underscores our commitment to honest conversations about body hair, and our private parts, and challenging outdated societal taboos. Pubic hair is a natural part of the human body, and there is no reason to feel uncomfortable with it. We believe in providing solutions for all skincare needs, without exception."

On January 22, 2025, Kiehl's introduced the three new striking visuals featuring bold headlines formed entirely from pubic hair:

"Our photos of models with pubic hair were censored, so we removed the models."

"Pubic hair don't care."

"Apologies, we won't show pubic hair ever again."

The visuals, shared across the brand's digital platforms, bring attention to the importance of embracing diversity and destigmatizing conversations about our bodies.

Kiehl's believes self-care has no boundaries, and no part of the body should be censored. The brand stands by the idea that every skin deserves care and respect—from head to toe, and everywhere in between.

