Kiehl's Since 1851 Announces Entrance into Amazon Premium Beauty Store

Kiehl's joins forces with Amazon to deliver premium skincare solutions to a wide, diverse audience, conveniently accessible through Amazon's elevated beauty shopping experience.

NEW YORK, May 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kiehl's Since 1851, the New York-founded apothecary-inspired skincare company, announces its entrance into the Amazon Premium Beauty store. Bringing its premium skincare collection to Amazon Premium Beauty customers underscores the brand's dedication to meeting customers where they are and making its products readily accessible.

Kiehl's Since 1851 transcends generation and gender, offering products designed for everyone. With a commitment to inclusivity, the brand plans to leverage Amazon's expansive and diverse customer reach to cater to a whole new group of customers with unique skincare needs. Amazon Premium Beauty is where these audiences all shop together, making it the perfect shopping destination for the brand to grow its fanbase.

Key highlights of the collaboration include:

"Launching in the Amazon Premium Beauty store marks a new chapter in the Kiehl's journey of over 170 years of skincare and innovation," said John Reed, General Manager, Kiehl's Since 1851. "Inspired by our heritage as a neighborhood apothecary brand, this collaboration allows us to continue our legacy while providing high-performance skincare solutions at even greater scale. Our storefront will feature over a hundred products, including our classic Ultra Facial Franchise and newness such as Truly Targeted Acne-Clearing Pimple Patch and Better Screen UV Serum SPF 50+. With Amazon, we are excited to offer our community another seamless shopping experience to further our mission in providing best-in-class service to Amazon's diverse consumer base."

"We're excited to welcome Kiehl's to Amazon Premium Beauty—a heritage brand with a devoted following," says Ali Kole, Head of Amazon Premium Beauty. "Working with Kiehl's to build a best-in-class beauty brand store that showcases the brand's strong innovative spirit supports our vision to offer Amazon customers unmatched beauty selection with engaging and inspiring shopping experiences."

With this launch, Kiehl's Since 1851 aims to position itself as a heritage brand of the future, embracing accessibility to connect with a broader audience across the United States. The brand sees an opportunity to forge new relationships with customers while adapting to the ever-evolving digital landscape. This digital shift complements the brand's dedication to personalized and high-touch service in its brick-and-mortar locations.

To start shopping Kiehl's Since 1851 via Amazon Premium Beauty, please visit amazon.com/kiehls.

About Kiehl's Since 1851

Kiehl's Since 1851, a L'Oréal USA brand, was founded as an old-world apothecary in New York's East Village neighborhood over 170 years ago. The brand's unique and extensive background represents a blend of cosmetic, pharmaceutical, herbal, and medicinal knowledge developed and advanced through the generations. Over the years, longtime customer favorite formulations such as Ultra Facial Cream, Creamy Eye Treatment with Avocado, Musk Oil, and new formulations such as Super Multi-Corrective Anti-Aging Eye Cream, Ultra Facial Overnight Rehydrating Mask, and Dermatologist Solutions have been created with uniquely efficacious, natural ingredients and the education and knowledge culled from generations of rigorous testing, research, and requests from customers.

