KILLIAN BRADY NAMED RESILIENCE CHIEF UNDERWRITING OFFICER

Brady assumes the role to lead the next phase of growth for Resilience

NEW YORK, July 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Resilience, the leading cyber risk company, today has appointed Killian Brady as Chief Underwriting Officer. In the role, Brady will direct and oversee all aspects of the underwriting function for Resilience's growing portfolio of middle market and large enterprise clients across Resilience's Cyber and Tech E&O portfolio(s). Brady will continue to act in his role as Chief Operating Officer, Global Insurance Operations. The change comes as Resilience plans for future growth and expansion.

"I am thrilled to announce the promotion of one of our stars, Killian Brady, to Chief Underwriting Officer," said Vishaal 'V8' Hariprasad, CEO of Resilience. "Following a stellar performance in the first half of 2024, we continue to invest heavily across all disciplines at Resilience, including a significant expansion of our underwriting team. As we seek to grow and evolve as a cyber risk provider, Killian's leadership will be key to our success."

"Killian is uniquely qualified by his deep expertise in insurance and technology to help us underwrite more effectively, work seamlessly with our broker partners, and provide better service to our clients," said Mario Vitale, president of Resilience. "Killian demonstrates consistency and excellence in everything he does, and his passion in service to our carrier partners, trading partners, and clients is at the heart of our vision to innovate across the entire insurance lifecycle."

Prior to joining Resilience in 2020, Brady held roles at AIG, Beazley, and Allianz Global Corporate & Specialty. He brings more than 15 years' of industry experience to his position at Resilience. Brady holds a Bachelor of Arts A in Political Science and Communications Studies from the University of Michigan.

About Resilience

Resilience helps organizations become cyber resilient to material losses by staying ahead of the bad guys. Founded by experts from across the highest tiers of the US military and intelligence communities – and built by prominent leaders and innovators from the cybersecurity, technology, and insurance industries – Resilience is the world's first cyber risk company that offers risk quantification software, cybersecurity experts, and A+ insurance in integrated solutions purpose-built for large and middle-market organizations.

Resilience is proud to be backed by leading technology investment firms including General Catalyst, Lightspeed Venture Partners, Intact Ventures, Founders Fund, CRV, and Shield Capital. With headquarters in San Francisco, Resilience is globally dispersed, with teams in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, Baltimore, Toronto, London, and Dublin. Resilience offers insurance coverage through its licensed and appointed insurance agency, and security services through its expert security team. The Resilience Solution is available through all broker partners to clients in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, and Europe.

