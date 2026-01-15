Kilwins Celebrates a Year of Sweet Growth with 19 New Locations, Industry Awards and Franchise Milestones

Beloved confectionery brand closes out 2025 with seven December openings and even more growth planned for 2026

PETOSKEY, Mich., Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kilwins, the premium confectionery and ice cream franchise known for its hand-crafted chocolates, super-premium ice cream and nostalgic in-store experiences, ended 2025 with significant growth, opening 19 new locations, entering a new market and achieving a 10% year-over-year increase in total store count. With 31 new franchise agreements signed and 187 stores across 29 states, the brand enters the new year with strong momentum.

Kilwins delivered an especially significant fourth quarter, breaking records by opening nine new locations in three months. Earlier in Q4, the brand opened locations in Dallas, Texas, owned by franchisee Shaikh Kadar, and in Emerald Isle, N.C., owned by franchisee Paul Musco. In December alone, Kilwins expanded its presence across a variety of key markets, opening seven new locations in Ocala, Fla., Northville, Mich., Willis Square, Ga., Canton, Ga., Arlington, Va., Webster Groves, Mo., and Boca Raton, Fla.

"Kilwins' proven model and strong franchisee support made opening a store in Midland an easy decision for us," said Betsy Wells, franchise owner of Kilwins in Midland, Texas. "The brand's products and in-store experience resonate with families year-round, and Texas' strong demand makes the brand a natural fit. We're excited to share the Kilwins experience with our community and support the brand's continued expansion across Texas."

In addition to closing the year strong, Kilwins garnered industry attention earning the following key awards in 2025:

"Closing out the year with this level of momentum is a testament to the strength of our franchise system and the enduring appeal of the Kilwins brand," said Brian Britton, CEO of Kilwins. "This growth reflects not only how much people love the Kilwins brand but also the strong economics that make multi-unit ownership such a great opportunity within the Kilwins system. With the franchise industry expected to grow roughly 5% in 2026, conditions are even more favorable for Kilwins to expand its footprint and bring hand-crafted sweets to new communities."

Kilwins enters 2026 with a strong development pipeline and a focus on strategic expansion. The brand is expected to open a new location in Austin's East Village in early 2026 and continue building its presence in Texas over the next three years, with three sites identified and 10 additional site searches underway across the state. Kilwins is also pursuing growth in Arizona and New Mexico, supported by the planned introduction of a smaller-footprint store model in 2026 that will help the brand enter new markets, attract experienced franchise operators, and deliver the Kilwins experience guests know and love throughout the Southwest.

Kilwins is actively seeking multi-unit franchise owners looking to diversify their portfolios and join the brand's nationwide expansion. Interested candidates can fill out this form to learn more about available territories and investment requirements.

About Kilwins:

Kilwins is renowned for its hand-crafted chocolates, creamy fudge, caramel apples, brittle, and super-premium ice cream, all made with the finest ingredients. Kilwins has been making people happy since 1947, providing guests with warm, friendly service and a nostalgic confectionery experience. Guests can enjoy watching fudge being paddled on a marble table and caramel cooking in a copper kettle, all in an open kitchen setting. The growing brand has 187 locations in 29 states, earning industry recognition and ranking #1 in category in Entrepreneur magazine's Franchise 500® for ten consecutive years. Kilwins is truly "Sweet in every Sense since 1947®." For more information about Kilwins, visit https://www.kilwins.com. To learn more about franchising opportunities, visit https://www.kilwinsfranchise.com.

SOURCE Kilwins