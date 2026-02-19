Kilwins Sets Its Sights on Expansion into High-Traffic Markets Across Arizona

Premium Confectionery Brand Seeks Multi-Unit Operators for Arizona Entry

PETOSKEY, Mich., Feb. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kilwins , the premium confectionery and ice cream franchise known for its hand-crafted chocolates, super-premium ice cream, and recognized as a leading chocolate franchise opportunity, is accelerating its nationwide expansion with a focused entry into Arizona. The brand is pursuing numerous locations in the Phoenix–Scottsdale area and plans to pursue several markets across the state over the next three to five years.

"Arizona supports strong unit economics and year-round demand for ice cream, and our premium confections, driven by a steady climate and favorable operating conditions, and is a market with high-traffic, walkable retail areas," said Brian Britton, president and CEO of Kilwins. "Just as important, Arizona's consistent population and retail growth, along with communities that value quality and experience, check a lot of boxes for Kilwins and create an ideal environment for experienced operators building multi-unit franchises and new owners to grow with the brand."

Arizona ranked 14th for entrepreneurship in 2025 , and was recognized as the third most affordable state to live and operate a business, reflecting its business-friendly environment, affordable living, and streamlined regulations. The state also combines short-term visitor demand with long-term residential growth, creating a rare environment for specialty retail, candy shop business concepts and experiential brands like Kilwins.

Phoenix and Scottsdale, in particular, benefit from significant annual visitor traffic, walkable retail districts, and a thriving tourism and hospitality ecosystem, all of which support premium treats, gifting, and in-store experiences that set Kilwins apart. The brand does not yet operate in the state, making Arizona a priority growth market to scale the brand's footprint.

"Kilwins makes it easy to hit the ground running," said Rachel Kinser, owner of the St. Charles, Ill., and Naperville, Ill., locations. "Their comprehensive support, training, and marketing programs give franchisees all the tools they need to succeed. With that foundation in place, I can focus on running my stores and delivering the premium treats and seasonal offerings that keep guests coming back and make the Kilwins experience so special."

More than half of Kilwins' operators expand to become multi-unit franchise owners, leveraging the brand's proven model for premium experiences, strong returns, and scalable growth. With the planned introduction of a smaller-footprint store model in 2026, Kilwins unlocks additional opportunities to enter new markets, attract experienced franchise operators, and bring the Kilwins experience that guests know and love to communities across the Southwest.

Kilwins is actively seeking multi-unit franchise owners looking to diversify their portfolios and join the brand's nationwide expansion. Interested candidates can fill out this form to learn more about available territories and investment requirements.

About Kilwins:

Kilwins is renowned for its hand-crafted chocolates, creamy fudge, caramel apples, brittle, and super-premium ice cream, all made with the finest ingredients. Kilwins has been making people happy since 1947, providing guests with warm, friendly service and a nostalgic confectionery experience. Guests can enjoy watching fudge being paddled on a marble table and caramel cooking in a copper kettle, all in an open kitchen setting. The brand has more than 185 locations and growing, and has earned industry recognition, ranking No. 1 in the candy, ice cream and frozen desserts category in Entrepreneur magazine's Franchise 500® for ten consecutive years. Kilwins is truly "Sweet in every Sense since 1947®." For more information about Kilwins, visit https://www.kilwins.com . To learn more about franchising opportunities, visit https://www.kilwinsfranchise.com .

SOURCE Kilwins