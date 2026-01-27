Skip the Ordinary Chocolate: Kilwins Sweetens Valentine's Day with Showstopping Treats and a $100 eGift Card Giveaway

PETOSKEY, Mich., Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Valentine's Day may come once a year, but at Kilwins, high-quality, hand-crafted chocolate made with care, craftsmanship and a whole lot of love has been a hallmark of the brand since 1947.

"It's one of the busiest times of year for all the right reasons to celebrate," said Angie Eckelkamp, chief marketing officer at Kilwins. "From first dates to families continuing their traditions, we're there for life's sweetest moments."

Kilwins

Kilwins' chocolate-covered strawberries are a Valentine's Day best seller, returning each year as one of the brand's most anticipated seasonal treats. Edible Chocolate Heart Boxes , made entirely of Kilwins' Heritage Chocolate, deliver an indulgent experience on their own and can be filled with guest favorites like the limited-edition Dubai Chocolate Truffles .

Founded in Petoskey, Michigan, Kilwins is an iconic American chocolatier known for crafting its own Heritage Chocolate from roasted and ground cocoa beans. Unlike some chocolate that is made with shortcuts or filler ingredients, Kilwins' proprietary chocolate recipe delivers a rich, distinct flavor profile that sets it apart. Each Kilwins store hand-dips treats from cookies and marshmallows to pretzels and strawberries in their Kilwins Heritage Chocolate, all right in front of guests, making freshness and quality evident in every bite.

Chocolate-covered strawberries and edible Chocolate Heart Boxes remain Valentine's Day favorites, but Kilwins also offers showstopping treats, including a 10-pound chocolate bar — all while supplies last. And for those looking to celebrate in a simpler way, an ice cream date offers a sweet, nostalgic alternative to an expensive dinner. It is wallet-friendly, meaningful, and never goes out of style. Together, these offerings make Kilwins a unique destination for couples and chocolate lovers looking to celebrate Valentine's Day in a memorable and iconic way.

To make this Valentine's Day even sweeter, Kilwins is giving fans the chance to win one of five $100 eGift Cards, perfect for an ice cream date or picking out their favorite treats.

From Feb. 1-10, 2026, Instagram users who follow the official @Kilwins account can enter the sweepstakes by tagging their loved one in a comment on the official post. Five lucky winners will each receive a $100 Kilwins eGift Card.*

"Every day is an opportunity to celebrate, but Valentine's Day gives us an extra reason to make moments feel truly special," said Eckelkamp. "At Kilwins, we believe our treats should do more than taste good – they should create connection, spark happiness, and turn simple moments into lasting memories."

*The sweepstakes runs from Feb. 1 at 10 a.m. ET through Feb. 10 at 11:59 p.m. ET. No purchase is necessary to enter. The sweepstakes is open to legal residents of the 50 U.S. states and the District of Columbia (excluding California and Hawaii) who are 18 or older. Winners will be selected at random and notified via Instagram on or around Feb. 11, 2026. For complete details on official rules, eligibility restrictions and prize details, visit kilwins.com/valentines2026sweepstakes . This sweepstakes is in no way sponsored, endorsed or administered by Instagram.

Follow @Kilwins , tag someone special, and experience a deliciously unforgettable Valentine's Day celebrating love and chocolate, the Kilwins way.

About Kilwins

Kilwins is renowned for its hand-crafted chocolates, creamy fudge, caramel apples, brittle, and super-premium ice cream, all made with the finest ingredients. Kilwins has been making people happy since 1947, providing guests with warm, friendly service and a nostalgic confectionery experience. Guests can enjoy watching fudge being paddled on a marble table and caramel cooking in a copper kettle, all in an open kitchen setting. The brand has more than 185 locations and growing, and has earned industry recognition, ranking No. 1 in the candy, ice cream and frozen desserts category in Entrepreneur magazine's Franchise 500® for ten consecutive years. Kilwins is truly "Sweet in every Sense since 1947®." For more information about Kilwins, visit https://www.kilwins.com . To learn more about franchising opportunities, visit https://www.kilwinsfranchise.com .

