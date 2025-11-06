Kilwins Next Sweet Destination: The Texas Gulf Coast

Bringing Hand-crafted Sweets and Timeless Experiences to Houston and Galveston

PETOSKEY, Mich., Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Kilwins , the premium confectionery and ice cream franchise known for its hand-crafted chocolates, super-premium ice cream and nostalgic in-store experiences, has set its sights on the Greater Houston–Galveston area as the next phase of its growing Texas footprint, with plans to open 13 new stores across the state over the next three years.

"Texas is a tremendous opportunity for multi-unit franchise growth and strong return on investment," said Brian Britton, president and CEO of Kilwins. "We're actively seeking prospects in the Houston–Galveston region and beyond with experienced franchise operators that recognize the value of adding a premium confectionery and ice cream brand to their portfolio. With growing demand for premium treats and the Texas Gulf Coast's booming population, family-centered communities, and year-round ice cream demand, there has never been a better time to create a sweet destination for family and friends."

Houston is one of the fastest-growing metropolitan areas in the U.S., with a population nearing 7.8 million and projected to exceed 10 million by 2050 . Fueled by strong suburban growth and a welcoming climate for entrepreneurs, Houston's economy is vibrant and diverse, providing opportunities for small businesses and Texas franchises.

Nearby Galveston Island enhances the region's appeal, attracting millions of visitors annually, generating substantial tourism spending, and offering a consumer base for seasonal and year-round sales.

Building on this growing regional momentum, Kilwins is expanding its Texas presence with a new Houston-area store expected to open in 2026, followed by a location on Heritage Parkway and another in East Village, Austin in late 2026. The growth builds on the brand's strong foundation in Texas, with existing stores in Katy, San Antonio, Sugar Land, Waco and other key markets.

"Becoming a franchise owner was a calling for me," said Jackie Jackson, a multi-unit Kilwins owner. "Some of my proudest accomplishments include opening eight Kilwins stores across Chicago. The first time I stepped into a Kilwins, the sweet aroma of chocolate, caramel, and waffle cones transported me back to my childhood. It reminded me that business is about joy, family, and legacy. Expanding into multiple locations has allowed me to grow not just with the brand but in my own journey as an entrepreneur, and every store I open is a space where people feel valued and welcomed."

Kilwins offers a strong support system, turnkey operations and attractive earnings potential. More than half of Kilwins' franchisees expand into multi-unit ownership, leveraging the brand's proven model for premium experiences, strong returns, and scalable growth. The franchise appeals to seasoned operators, including career changers, experienced owners and veterans. Qualified veterans also receive a $10,000 discount on the initial franchise fee.

Interested candidates can fill out this form to learn more about available territories and investment requirements.

About Kilwins:

Kilwins is renowned for its hand-crafted chocolates, creamy fudge, caramel apples, brittle, and super-premium ice cream, all made with the finest ingredients. Kilwins has been making people happy since 1947, providing customers with warm, friendly service and a nostalgic confectionery experience. Customers can enjoy watching fudge being paddled on a marble table and caramel cooking in a copper kettle, all in an open kitchen setting. The brand has 180 locations and growing, and has earned industry recognition, ranking #1 in category in Entrepreneur magazine's Franchise 500® for 9 consecutive years. Kilwins is truly "Sweet in every Sense since 1947®." For more information about Kilwins, visit https://www.kilwins.com . To learn more about franchising opportunities, visit https://www.kilwinsfranchise.com .

