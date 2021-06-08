Kim A. Keck, President and CEO of BCBS Association, Joins BCS Board of Directors

News provided by

BCS Financial

Jun 08, 2021, 08:07 ET

CHICAGO, June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BCS announces the addition of Kim A. Keck to its Board of Directors.

Kim A. Keck is president and chief executive officer of the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association (BCBSA), a national federation of 35 independent, community-based and locally operated Blue Cross and Blue Shield companies. 

Continue Reading
BCS Financial
BCS Financial

Keck is a respected leader in the healthcare industry, and previously served as president and CEO of Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Rhode Island, as well as 28 years at Aetna in leadership roles.

Read her full bio here.

About BCS Financial Corporation:

For over 70 years, BCS Financial Corporation has delivered a wide range of insurance and financial solutions primarily designed for Blue Cross and Blue Shield organizations and their customers nationwide. Through its subsidiaries, BCS Insurance Company and 4 Ever Life Insurance Company, BCS is licensed in all 50 states and is rated A- (Excellent) by A.M. Best. BCS Financial is headquartered in Oakbrook Terrace, Illinois. 

Media Contact:
Tiffany Kayar
[email protected]

Related Images
bcs-financial.jpg
BCS Financial
BCS Financial

SOURCE BCS Financial

Also from this source

Wendell Ferguson Joins BCS Financial as VP, Information Technology...

BCS Financial Stresses the Importance of Taking Care of...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics