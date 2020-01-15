Kim Scheeler, Former ChamberRVA CEO, Joins West Cary Group

RICHMOND, Va., Jan. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --West Cary Group, a full-service strategic communications firm in Richmond, Virginia, has hired former ChamberRVA CEO Kim Scheeler as Senior Policy Advisor.

"Most people know West Cary Group as a marketing and advertising firm that works with national, regional and local brands," said Moses Foster, President and CEO of West Cary Group. "But a growing and important part of our business is providing community engagement strategies in the public sector."

"We care deeply about our region, and we've seen a specific problem too many times," Foster explained. "The initiatives with the greatest impact sit at the intersection of government, the private sector and philanthropy, and if those parties don't effectively engage the communities they serve, then great projects can die a quick death. I've worked with Kim for more than 12 years, and no one understands this better than he does. My hope is that, together, we can help get more projects – that benefit all Virginians – over the finish line."

Scheeler, who retired from the Chamber in December, will split his time between Richmond and Port Charlotte, Florida.

"I'm happy to be joining the West Cary Group Family," said Scheeler. "They've always stood out to me as a communications firm because they're deeply rooted in strategy. In addition to great communications capabilities, they also have world-class analytics and technology functions. Plus, Moses has been a leader in the community for a long time. This is going to be fun."

Founded in 2007 by Moses Foster, West Cary Group is headquartered in Richmond. Its public-sector clients include the Henrico Economic Development Authority, Richmond International Airport, PlanRVA, the Hampton Roads Planning District Commission, the City of Richmond Department of Public Utilities, and Alexandria Renew Enterprises.

