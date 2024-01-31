West Cary Group President and CEO Moses Foster Honored with Virginia Black Business Leader Award

Virginia Business Magazine award recognizes some of the state's most accomplished Black executives.

RICHMOND, Va., Jan. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Moses Foster, West Cary Group President and CEO, has earned a 2024 Virginia Black Business Leader Award. His firm is one of the largest minority-owned marketing, advertising, and technology firms in the country. Foster's selection was based on several factors, including community impact, mentoring, and professional achievement. It is the second year Virginia Business Magazine has presented the distinguished award and is featured in its February issue. He was one of only 17 Black executives to receive the honor this year.

West Cary Group President and CEO Moses Foster discusses the growth of his communications agency.
"Earning this award truly has special meaning to me," said Foster. "I consider it an honor to stand beside my colleagues who were also recognized — many of whom are friends. As Black business leaders, we face a unique set of challenges, but I think it's important — especially for the next generation — to see that these challenges aren't insurmountable."

Four years after West Cary Group launched, Foster was named Virginia Minority Supplier Development Council Entrepreneur of the Year. In 2015, he was chosen as the Mike Hughes Ad Person of the Year. Six years later, he was recognized as a Junior Achievement Greater Richmond Business Hall of Fame Laureate. He serves on several local boards, including the MCV Foundation, ChamberRVA, the University of Richmond Robins School of Business Executive Advisory Council, and Venture Richmond. West Cary Group, powered by nearly 100 team members spanning 11 states, will celebrate its 17th anniversary this year.

"This is well-deserved recognition of something we all already know at our agency — that Moses is an incredible business and community leader," said Troy Dye, West Cary Group Chief Strategy Officer and Chief of Staff. "He has an amazing mix of grit, compassion, drive, and insight that makes him a sought-after thought leader for a wide variety of problems. His enthusiasm is contagious, and he inspires us to stay curious, embrace every voice in the conversation, and persistently create dynamic solutions on behalf of our clients."

Discover more about Moses Foster, West Cary Group, and the agency's award-winning work at westcarygroup.com/work.

About West Cary Group

West Cary Group is a full-service, minority-owned advertising, technology, and communications agency founded in 2007 by Moses Foster. The firm uniquely operates as a delivery engine capable of executing insights throughout the customer journey, courtesy of a broad range of talent in a one-stop shop. It specializes in merging award-winning creative with rigorous data analysis to create marketing campaigns with truly measurable outcomes. West Cary Group's capabilities include digital advertising and media, mobile application design and development, web design and development, brand marketing and advertising, and direct response marketing.

