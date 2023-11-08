West Cary Group Partners with Richmond EDA to Earn Two International Economic Development Awards

News provided by

West Cary Group

08 Nov, 2023, 09:23 ET

Richmond Economic Development website and annual report ranked among the world's best by the International Economic Development Council

RICHMOND, Va., Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- West Cary Group – one of the largest minority-owned advertising and technology firms in the U.S. – the City of Richmond, and the Economic Development Authority of the City of Richmond (EDA) recently won two 2023 Excellence in Economic Development Awards by the International Economic Development Council (IEDC). Together, the partners earned a silver award for the creation of the EDA's new website as well as a bronze award for the fiscal year 2022 annual report created for the City of Richmond Department of Economic Development.

Continue Reading

The IEDC awards recognize the best economic development programs, partnerships, marketing materials, and influential leaders across the globe.

"We are thrilled that our collaboration with Richmond Economic Development is receiving worldwide renown," said Moses Foster, West Cary Group president and CEO. "We've enjoyed a fantastic partnership with the City and the EDA, and we're proud that our work together is helping to sustain a vibrant economy for our community and our region."

This is the third IEDC award for West Cary Group. In 2022, the agency and the City of Richmond earned a gold Excellence award for rvadiamond.com. The website helped attract 15 development bids from teams eager to reimagine Richmond's baseball stadium and surrounding area – the 68-acre Diamond District site – considered among the East Coast's most attractive revitalization projects. Construction is expected to begin next year.

"Richmond is in growth mode," continued Foster, "and West Cary Group is excited to continue to contribute to our city's evolution."

Discover West Cary Group's award-winning work by visiting RichmondEDA.com and downloading the Fiscal Year 2022 Richmond Economic Development Annual Report.

About West Cary Group

West Cary Group is a full-service, minority-owned advertising, technology and communications agency founded in 2007 by Moses Foster. The firm uniquely operates as a delivery engine capable of executing on insights throughout the customer journey, courtesy of a broad range of talent in a one-stop shop. It specializes in merging award-winning creative with rigorous data analysis to create marketing campaigns with truly measurable outcomes. West Cary Group's capabilities include digital advertising and media, mobile application design and development, web design and development, brand marketing and advertising, and direct response marketing. 

SOURCE West Cary Group

Also from this source

Nationally Recognized, Minority-owned Marketing Agency Snags Former Capital One Sr. Marketing Executive

est Cary Group, one of the largest minority-owned advertising and marketing technology firms in the U.S., has hired Carolyn McCarty as its Chief...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Advertising

Image1

Awards

Image1

Diversity, Equity & Inclusion

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.