Kim Scott, Dominic Price, Troy Magennis to Keynote AGILE2018 Conference

This highly-anticipated event will feature keynotes by Kim Scott (author of NYT and WSJ bestseller Radical Candor: Be a Kickass Boss Without Losing Your Humanity), Dominic Price (Head of R&D and Work Futurist, Atlassian), and Troy Magennis (President, Focused Objective LLC).

AGILE2018 will bring the energy and passion of the Global Agile Community to San Diego, California. The event will be at the Marriott Marquis Hotel on the waterfront. This is a world-class site for a world-class event, and the first-ever Agile Alliance global conference on the West Coast. The North American Agile Conference is the leading international, noncommercial conference on Agile methods in software development. In its seventeenth year, the event will examine the state of Agile and push Agile knowledge deeper, exploring ever more sophisticated ways to enhance business value and efficiency. Attendees will join and share with a passionate community that is dedicated to making the software industry more productive, humane, and sustainable.

"I am very excited that Kim, Dominic, and Troy will be keynoting the most important event of the year for Agile practitioners," said Brian Button, AGILE2018 conference chair. "With 279 thought-provoking, insightful, knowledge-filled sessions, this conference offers an unparalleled opportunity to learn cutting-edge skills and techniques that can be immediately be put to work and improve success. It is a unique way to participate in the global advancement of Agile. The staggering number of engaging sessions and conversations will encourage and motivate you to improve the world of software development."

At the heart of each Agile Conference is connecting and sharing. Attendees from more than 40 countries will explore the ever-growing toolbox that makes Agile effective by experiencing the stories of 296 speakers representing distinct voices and perspectives. There is no substitute for face-to-face contact, and the conference is designed to enhance networking opportunities between attendees, speakers, and sponsors. The relationships made, support received, and knowledge gained provide an enriching and long-lasting experience that fosters both individual success and the collective advancement of the industry. The conferences are open, engaging events that foster innovative ideas based on real-world Agile implementations.

About Agile Alliance

Agile Alliance is a nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting the concepts of Agile software development as outlined in the Agile Manifesto. With nearly 55,000 members and subscribers around the globe, Agile Alliance is driven by the principles of Agile methodologies and the value delivered to developers, business and end users. Agile Alliance organizes and supports events to bring the Agile community together on a global scale.

