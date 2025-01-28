Kimberly-Clark Declares Dividend Increase

DALLAS, Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The board of directors of Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE: KMB) has declared an increased quarterly dividend of $1.26 per share, a level 3.3 percent higher than its previous regular quarterly payout. The dividend is payable on April 2, 2025, to stockholders of record at the close of business on March 7, 2025.

This represents the 53rd consecutive year that the company has increased its dividend to shareholders.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE: KMB) and its trusted brands are an indispensable part of life for people in more than 175 countries. Fueled by ingenuity, creativity, and an understanding of people's most essential needs, we create products that help individuals experience more of what's important to them. Our portfolio of brands, including Huggies, Kleenex, Scott, Kotex, Cottonelle, Poise, Depend, Andrex, Pull-Ups, GoodNites, Intimus, Plenitud, Sweety, Softex, Viva and WypAll, hold No. 1 or No. 2 share positions in approximately 70 countries. We use sustainable practices that support a healthy planet, build strong communities, and ensure our business thrives for decades to come. We are proud to be recognized as one of the World's Most Ethical Companies® by Ethisphere for the sixth year in a row and one of Fortune's Most Innovative Companies in America in 2024. To keep up with the latest news and to learn more about the company's more than 150-year history of innovation, visit the Kimberly-Clark website.

[KMB-F]

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/648588/Kimberly_Clark_v1_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Kimberly-Clark Corporation