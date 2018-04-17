Kimberly Williams-Paisley And Blair Garner Host An '80s 'Dance Party To End Alz' Benefiting The Alzheimer's Association

"We were thrilled by the success of last year's Dance Party to End Alz, where we grooved to hits from the '70s. We're excited to make this an annual event and bring the '80s to Nashville this year," said Kimberly Williams-Paisley. "It is so inspiring to see the country music community rally around the Alzheimer's cause, which is very important to our family and millions across the country. We are more motivated than ever to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer's research that will ultimately change the course of this disease for so many."

The evening will also include a silent auction with exclusive packages available for online bidding open to guests in attendance and remote bidders.

Where: Wildhorse Saloon, 120 2nd Avenue North, Nashville, TN 37201

When: June 3, 2018 at 6 p.m. CDT

Tickets: General admission tickets: $50-$150 (Available via www.alz.org/danceparty)

VIP Table Packages Available (Visit www.alz.org/danceparty for more information)

Who: Actress and author Kimberly Williams-Paisley, Blair Garner of The Blair Garner Show, musicians Brad Paisley, Chris Young, Charles Esten, Lindsay Ell and additional artists to be announced.

The Nashville "Dance Party to End Alz" benefiting the Alzheimer's Association is led by a volunteer committee of Kimberly Williams-Paisley, John Shomby and Blair and Eric Garner. Funds raised through the Dance Party will directly support the Alzheimer's Association research program. For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit www.alz.org/danceparty.

About the Alzheimer's Association®

The Alzheimer's Association is the leading voluntary health organization in Alzheimer's care, support and research. Our mission is to eliminate Alzheimer's disease through the advancement of research, to provide and enhance care and support for all affected, and to reduce the risk of dementia through the promotion of brain health. Our vision is a world without Alzheimer's. For more information, visit the Alzheimer's Association at alz.org or call the 24/7 helpline at 800-272-3900.

