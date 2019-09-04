Kimberly Williams-Paisley And Storme Warren Of SiriusXM's "The Highway" Announce Artist Lineup For '80s "Dance Party To End Alz" Benefiting The Alzheimer's Association

Tickets for the event, taking place on Sunday, September 29 at the Wildhorse Saloon in Nashville, Tenn. , are available now by visiting www.alz.org/danceparty . The evening will also include a silent auction with exclusive packages available for online bidding open to guests in attendance and remote bidders. Sponsorship packages are also available via www.alz.org/danceparty .

"We're ecstatic to have the support of these fantastic musicians and the Music City community for 'Dance Party to End Alz,'" said Kimberly Williams-Paisley. "To be able to rally the Nashville community for a fun night out benefiting the Alzheimer's Association is truly inspirational. More than 5 million Americans are living with this disease, including 120,000 people in the state of Tennessee alone. A challenge this great is going to take all of us coming together to find a cure."

Where: Wildhorse Saloon, 120 2nd Avenue North, Nashville, TN 37201



When: September 29 at 6 p.m. CDT



Tickets: General admission tickets: $50-$150

VIP Table Packages Available

Visit www.alz.org/danceparty to purchase tickets and for more information



Who: Actress and author Kimberly Williams-Paisley, Storme Warren, the daily host of SiriusXM's The Highway (Ch. 56), and artists, Brad Paisley, Ashley Campbell, Chris Daughtry, Hunter Hayes, Jamie O'Neal, REO Speedwagon's Kevin Cronin and Dave Amato, Shenandoah, and Emily West with the Whiskey Wolves of the West.

Funds raised through the Dance Party will directly support the Alzheimer's Association's research program. For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit www.alz.org/danceparty.

About the Alzheimer's Association®

The Alzheimer's Association is the leading voluntary health organization in Alzheimer's care, support and research. Our mission is to eliminate Alzheimer's disease through the advancement of research; to provide and enhance care and support for all affected; and to reduce the risk of dementia through the promotion of brain health. Our vision is a world without Alzheimer's®. Visit www.alz.org or call 800.272.3900.

SOURCE Alzheimer's Association

Related Links

http://www.alz.org

