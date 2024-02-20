Kimera® Labs Inc publishes novel brain targeting of exosomes in Nature Scientific Reports

MIRAMAR, Fla., Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kimera® Labs Inc, a privately held clinical stage biotechnology company, is pleased to announce the first-ever publication of exosomes and a novel neural delivery breakthrough method in the prestigious Nature family of scientific journals. The article, "Use of transcranial low-intensity focused ultrasound for targeted delivery of stem cell-derived exosomes to the brain" was published on October 18, 2023 in Nature Scientific Reports. A world-class team of scientists from the City of Hope, Regenesis Project and Kimera® Labs collaborated to demonstrate that MSC derived exosomes manufactured by  Kimera® can pass through the blood brain barrier (BBB) by employing a focused wave of ultrasound in a rat model. A series of in vivo animal studies were conducted at the City of Hope. The study findings published in Nature Scientific Reports concluded that a statistically significant amount of Kimera®'s exosomes penetrated the BBB by employing focused ultrasound on a targeted region of the rat brain.

Kimera®'s neural study employing exosomes combined with focused ultrasound is considered a material advancement by the scientific community in the challenging targeted brain delivery field. "We at Kimera® are pleased that the world renowned characterization of our anti-inflammatory and regenerative exosomes are instrumental in this neural breakthrough. Publishing this work took over 2 years of collaboration and funding between Kimera labs® and our world-class team. We sincerely thank the 18 scientists involved in this work for their strong collaborative effort which was ultimately recognized by the editors at Nature magazine. We look forward to conducting further experiments in this field towards the submission of multiple INDs to target various indications in neuronal dysfunction for future human trials." stated Duncan Ross PhD, cofounder and CEO of Kimera® Labs and co-author of the article.

The scientific and clinical opportunities presented through this breakthrough study for neurology are exciting. "This study demonstrates a non-invasive and accessible means of targeted delivery across the blood brain barrier," states Dr. Sheldon Jordan, Professor of Neurology at UCLA and lead of the Regenesis Project. "The demonstrated ability to selectively deliver exosomes to brain sites non-invasively with accessible technology should inspire the development of protocols to facilitate neuromodulation with cargoes including small molecules and epigenome modifying factors," he further states.

The article can be accessed at https://www.nature.com/articles/s41598-023-44785-1

Kimera® Labs received its first Phase I/IIa IND approval to conduct human clinical trials for post-Covid patients on May 16, 2023. The Company is in the process of advancing further neural scientific and clinical developments with its exosomes employing focused ultrasound. 

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1014981/Kimera_Exosomes_Logo_Blue_2x_Logo.jpg

