Kimley-Horn Combines with A.D. Engineering to Expand Footprint in Chattanooga

Increases Local Presence to Meet Market Demands

RALEIGH, N.C., Aug. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kimley-Horn joined forces with Chattanooga-based A.D. Engineering (ADE), bringing together ADE's local, site civil engineering expertise with Kimley-Horn's industry-leading, nationally-recognized planning and design consulting services. Integrating the team from ADE enhances Kimley-Horn's local capabilities and further solidifies the shared vision of both organizations.

Founded in 2005 by Adam Driver, ADE has well-established roots in Chattanooga and across southeastern Tennessee and is known for its expertise in planning, site layout, grading, stormwater design, water system design, sewer system design, and permitting. This combination capitalizes on the legacy built by ADE and accelerates Kimley-Horn's expansion in a newer market for the firm.

"With a collective passion to provide expanded engineering, planning, and design consulting services to locally-based clients, along with our strong cultural alignment, the addition of A.D. Engineering strengthens our team and aligns with our strategic plan to invest in exceptional people and local markets," said Angela Fannéy, Senior Vice President and South Regional Leader, Kimley-Horn. "We are committed to contributing to Chattanooga's economic development and look forward to playing a significant role in the city and region's bright future."

"We have been fortunate to become an integral part of the development community in Chattanooga and the surrounding region," said Adam Driver, President, A.D. Engineering. "This has only been possible through the efforts of our senior staff including Donna Shepherd, Mike Hodges, Tiffany Farley, John West, and Wiatt Wehunt, as well as our great clients. By combining our team with Kimley-Horn, who we have partnered with many times through the years, we will expand our capabilities and continue to deliver high-quality work with exceptional client service."

Ben Skidmore, Senior Associate, Kimley-Horn, added, "The ADE team shares Kimley-Horn's commitment to providing exceptional client service, and we look forward to building on their local market expertise. Together, we will grow the local market strategically, capitalizing on Chattanooga's robust economy and the region's development opportunities."

The ADE team officially joined Kimley-Horn on August 1, 2024.

About Kimley-Horn

Kimley-Horn, one of the nation's premier planning and design consulting firms, has nearly 9,000 employees in more than 135 offices. Operating across a wide range of disciplines, including transportation, aviation, environmental, land development, transit, urban planning, landscape architecture, and water resources, Kimley-Horn functions as a cohesive, single team, delivering for our clients and our employees. Kimley-Horn has been named one of Fortune's 100 Best Companies to Work For® for 17 years and operates with the philosophy of providing exceptional client service and an environment for our people to flourish. For more information, please visit www.kimley-horn.com and follow Kimley-Horn on LinkedIn, Instagram, and Facebook.

SOURCE Kimley-Horn