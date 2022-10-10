Kimley-Horn Named One of FORTUNE® Best Workplaces for Women

RALEIGH, N.C., Oct. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kimley-Horn, a premier planning and design consultancy with offices across the country, was recognized as one of FORTUNE® "Best Workplaces for Women." This marks the sixth time the company has made the list—this year, the firm ranks #64.

"Women at Kimley-Horn are vital in helping provide our clients with quality solutions. We strive to support and empower them in their efforts to achieve success while respecting the need for work/life integration," said Ashley Frysinger, Chair of Kimley-Horn's Women Leadership Group. "This recognition confirms that we are on the right path to creating a diverse and inclusive workplace."

Kimley-Horn was recognized for its culture of outstanding professional women, represented in all areas of the firm, earning and playing active roles in leadership and decision-making. Kimley-Horn's LIFT initiative, introduced in 2015, aims to recruit, develop, and retain women—increasing the number of women Practice Builders and helping women in practice reach their full potential. Additionally, Kimley-Horn offers extensive fertility benefits to support employees on their journey to parenthood.

Beyond company initiatives and special benefits, Kimley-Horn also supports a fulfilling environment for staff. Kimley-Horn offers a unique schedule with half-days on Fridays, as well as options for flexibility, alternate schedules, and reduced schedules to support employees in their various seasons of life. This flexibility, along with the company's commitment to a thriving workforce, has resulted in Kimley-Horn being ranked for years as a Great Place to Work® Best Workplace for Millennials, Parents, and Women as well as one of the FORTUNE® 100 Best Companies to Work For.

Kimley-Horn's recognition as one of FORTUNE® Best Workplaces for Women highlights a workplace that supports and empowers all employees to pursue their passions and find success.

About Kimley-Horn

Kimley-Horn, one of the nation's premier planning and design consulting firms, serves a wide range of disciplines, including transportation, aviation, the environment, land development, transit, urban planning, landscape architecture, and water resources. With nearly 7,000 employees in more than 100 offices nationwide, Kimley-Horn is certified a Great Place to Work®. For more information, please visit www.kimley-horn.com. Follow Kimley-Horn on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

SOURCE Kimley-Horn