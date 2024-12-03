Kimpton Surfcomber Hotel Brings Unique Art Experiences to Miami Art Week 2024

South Beach's Premier Oceanfront Hotel Hosts Art Week Experiences with Fania Records, No Vacancy, Miami Beach Exhibition, and BATISTA Fine Art

MIAMI, Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Situated in the heart of South Beach's Art Deco District, Kimpton Surfcomber Hotel is ready to elevate Miami Art Week with three dynamic cultural activations that highlight the intersection of music, art, and history. This year, the hotel is proud to host Fania Records' 60th anniversary celebration, a captivating installation by Miami-based artist Adler Guerrier as part of the No Vacancy, Miami Beach exhibition, and a stunning façade display by BATISTA Fine Art.

"We are excited to offer our guests and the community unique ways to experience Art Week 2024," said Mohan Koka, General Manager of Kimpton Surfcomber Hotel. "With Fania Records bringing its vibrant musical history to life, Adler Guerrier offering a thought-provoking installation, and BATISTA Fine Art transforming our façade into a canvas, Surfcomber is the place to be for anyone seeking a one-of-a-kind Art Week experience."

To kick off the week's events, Kimpton Surfcomber is thrilled to showcase BATISTA Fine Art's captivating installation dedicated to the beauty of water and its importance in our future.

BATISTA Fine Art: Illuminating Kimpton Surfcomber's Facade

Installation On View Through Dec. 8 / Dusk to Dawn

In collaboration with BATISTA Fine Art, Kimpton Surfcomber Hotel is proud to present a façade installation that will light up South Beach. The dynamic display by artists Frankie Batista and Aaron Alden will transform the hotel's exterior into a vibrant temporary art exhibit, offering a visually striking experience for Art Week attendees and anyone walking by.

By spotlighting Miami's delicate ocean ecosystems, the installation aims to inspire awareness and action. Adding a dynamic interactive element, the exhibit features an embedded QR code, directing viewers to learn more about vital conservation programs and how they can support these efforts. The design integrates carefully positioned lighting to enhance the artwork while ensuring guest comfort, avoiding reflections into guest rooms.

The artwork exemplifies the intersection of art and technology, setting the stage for a week of dynamic cultural experiences. This fusion of creative expression continues with Fania Records' 60th Anniversary Celebration hosted on property, offering an evening of music, dance, and Latin culture.

Fania Celebrates 60 Years: Arte en Sonido

Friday, December 6th | 7:00 PM – 12:00 AM

In collaboration with Fania Records, Kimpton Surfcomber Hotel invites guests to experience the legacy of one of the most influential Latin music labels of all time. Fania, known for shaping salsa and Latin soul music, is celebrating its 60th anniversary with a vibrant night of music, dance, and art.

The evening kicks off with dynamic salsa dance classes, led by the renowned Salsa Kings, a dance school that has been teaching South Florida to salsa since 1998. Guests can enjoy live DJ sets by the talented Mario Garibaldi from Hunters of the Alps and DJ Lagrimas de Oro, each offering a unique mix of Fania's iconic rhythms and Miami's contemporary energy. Attendees will also have the rare opportunity to witness a live portrait painting of the legendary Celia Cruz by renowned artist Seek One, blending visual and performing arts in a celebration of Latin culture.

Tickets are $30 and include entry, a complimentary specialty cocktail, salsa classes, live music, and a chance to win limited-edition vinyls. Discounted parking is available for all event attendees.

Click here to purchase tickets.

"Fania Records is proud to bring our vibrant art exhibit and 60th-anniversary salsa celebration to Miami's Art Week," said Bruce McIntosh, Vice President of Latin Catalog at Craft Recordings and Fania Records. There's no better partner or venue to honor this classic music and its cultural legacy than the iconic Kimpton Surfcomber on Miami Beach."

Following the vibrant celebration of Fania's musical legacy, Kimpton Surfcomber Hotel will close out its Art Week experience with Adler Guerrier's immersive installation, part of No Vacancy, Miami Beach 2024.

No Vacancy, Miami Beach 2024: Adler Guerrier's Untitled (objects, landscape, and things)

Installation On View Through Dec. 12

As part of the acclaimed No Vacancy, Miami Beach 2024 exhibition, Kimpton Surfcomber Hotel is proud to present a site-specific installation by Adler Guerrier, a prominent Miami-based artist. Guerrier's work, Untitled (objects, landscape, and things), explores the themes of public space, community, and the emotional resonance of shared environments through an evocative mix of images, objects, and botanical elements.

Guerrier's installation will be displayed in the hotel's chic lobby, situated within a modern, open-concept nook. The work invites viewers to reflect on how we shape the spaces we inhabit and the deeper connections that bind us. Combining abstract forms with natural imagery, Guerrier's installation challenges perceptions of public and private spaces and sparks a dialogue about how these spaces influence our lives.

No Vacancy, Miami Beach is a juried exhibition that transforms Miami Beach hotels into immersive art destinations, showcasing the works of 12 talented artists across various locations. Surfcomber is proud to be part of this exhibition, which runs through December 12. The installation is open to all guests and visitors at no charge.

From art-infused events to cutting-edge installations, Kimpton Surfcomber Hotel offers the ultimate base for experiencing all that Miami Art Week has to offer. Whether you're marveling at BATISTA Fine Art's illuminated façade, dancing the night away in celebration of Fania's legacy or engaging with contemporary art at Guerrier's thought-provoking installation, Surfcomber combines art, music, and culture in an unforgettable way.

Guests of Kimpton Surfcomber can also enjoy the hotel's inviting atmosphere, with direct access to the beach, curated DAYLIFE experiences, and recently renovated poolside cabanas. The property also boasts vibrant dining options, including The Social Club, which has recently been reimagined with a brand-new bar and an upscale South of France-inspired menu. It's the perfect spot for indulging in Miami's best brunch or enjoying an elegant dinner after a day of Art Week festivities.

For more information about Kimpton Surfcomber Hotel and to book your stay during Miami Art Week, visit www.surfcomber.com.

