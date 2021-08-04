Kin + Carta implements Microsoft Dynamics 365 Customer Insights for the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors

CHICAGO, Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Edit Kin + Carta, a leading data, customer acquisition, and retention specialist within Kin + Carta plc, has been appointed by the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (RICS) to implement Microsoft Dynamics 365 Customer Insights.

The project forms part of an ongoing initiative by RICS to transform its member relationships via offering greater access to courses and remote learning opportunities, enhancing communications, and creating a more personalised relationship with its membership base.

Dynamics 365 Customer Insights is Microsoft's leading enterprise customer data platform. Named as a leader in The Forrester Wave™: Customer Analytics Technologies, Q3 2020, the platform brings together transactional, behavioural, and demographic data in real time to create a 360-degree view of a business's customers.

Dynamics 365 Customer Insights already has a well-established client base, including Tivoli, UNICEF Netherlands and Campari, and Edit have completed numerous engagements. Kin + Carta and Microsoft have been engaging with RICS since summer 2020 and this installation represents the next phase in a journey which has involved additional consultation to support RICS in their digital transformation.

Edit Kin + Carta's joint Managing Director, Rob McGowan, comments, "RICS is a globally renowned membership organisation representing over 134,000 highly qualified trainees and professionals across five continents. We are, therefore, delighted to be recognised for our marketing technology and campaign pedigree, via our appointment to support them with the implementation of a class-leading customer data solution."

Lynette Gilbey, Head of Business Intelligence at RICS, adds, "Adopting Microsoft Dynamics 365 Customer Insights platform allows us to greatly increase the understanding we have of our members' interests and preferences. This will allow RICS to add far greater levels of personalisation to our marketing and communications, benefiting existing members and supporting future growth. Dynamics 365 Customer Insights offers all the features of a class-leading customer data platform whilst natively integrating with the wider Microsoft tech stack. As existing users of Microsoft Azure and Power BI, that really won us over."

Marie Abery, Dynamics Business Group Lead at Microsoft, concludes, "Since Edit Kin + Carta became a Microsoft Gold Partner in early 2020, our relationship has gone from strength to strength. Their background in campaign delivery means they really understand how marketing and technology teams can extract the most value from Microsoft Dynamics 365 Customer Insights.

When working with RICS, their consultancy played a pivotal role in communicating the platform's potential in relation to the specific needs the organisation had. We look forward to seeing the benefits the platform conveys to RICS' global membership base."

About Edit Kin + Carta

Edit Kin + Carta delivers data solutions, customer acquisition and retention campaigns for some of the world's most recognised brands, including, Jaguar Land Rover, Tesco Bank, The British Heart Foundation, and Shell.

The agency's mission is "to turn data into profit" by combining technology, strategy, and insight to deliver attributable growth for clients.

Based in Bath and London, Edit Kin + Carta's team of talented 'Editors' is over 100-strong. It brings together data scientists, CRM specialists, planners, engineers, and tech strategists to provide consultancy, and develop data-informed customer engagement solutions and campaigns.

Additionally, Edit Kin + Carta is an official agency launch partner for the new real-time customer journey orchestration capabilities, which are now available for the Microsoft Dynamics 365 Marketing platform.

Edit Kin + Cara is part of the Kin + Carta Connective, a global consulting and digital transformation business built for the 2020s.

For more information, visit https://edit.co.uk/

About RICS

We are RICS. Everything we do is designed to effect positive change in the built and natural environments. Through our respected global standards, leading professional progression and our trusted data and insight, we promote and enforce the highest professional standards in the development and management of land, real estate, construction, and infrastructure.

Our work with others provides a foundation for confident markets, pioneers better places to live and work and is a force for positive social impact.

For further information, please contact:

Sam Wolf

E: [email protected]

T: +44 1225 480480

SOURCE Kin + Carta

Related Links

https://www.kinandcarta.com

