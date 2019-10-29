KIND Introduces First-Ever 'HEROES' Bar in Partnership with Hope For The Warriors

NEW YORK, Oct. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- KIND Healthy Snacks (KIND) is continuing its KIND Snack & Give Back Project with the launch of KIND® HEROES, its first limited-edition offering that applauds and thanks the military community. Through the project, KIND is transforming its iconic transparent wrapper and distinctive design to celebrate and support communities that haven't received their fair share of kindness.

"Since KIND's founding fifteen years ago, we've always believed that kindness can be a transformative force for good, which is why kindness has always been at the core of our business," says Mike Barkley, CEO of KIND. "Through the KIND Snack & Give Back Project, we're hoping to direct more compassion to deserving communities and, in the process, elevate values like kindness and empathy for many years to come."

KIND today also announces a partnership with Hope For The Warriors, an organization that provides assistance to combat wounded service members and their families. 100% of the proceeds from KIND® HEROES will be donated to Hope For The Warriors' Warrior's Wish® Program, with a minimum donation of $10,000, assisting in its efforts to make wounded veterans' dreams come true. The snack comes in one flavor, Dark Chocolate Nuts & Sea Salt, and will be sold exclusively on www.kindsnacks.com on November 4 through November 30, while supplies last (with pre-order beginning October 29). Upon purchase, customers will have the opportunity to send a thank you note directly to an American veteran within the Hope For The Warriors community.

"Our mission to support veterans and military families as they transition back into civilian life aligns with KIND's mission to inspire kindness and empathy," says Robin Kelleher, Hope For The Warriors' President and CEO. "We're excited to work together and, above all, continue to spread kindness and gratitude to those who have served and sacrificed for our country."

KIND's Snack & Give Back Project launched in June 2019, with a limited-edition KIND® PRIDE bar, supporting efforts to protect and empower homeless LGBTQIA+ youth across the country by donating 100% of the proceeds of the KIND® PRIDE bar to the Ali Forney Center. KIND® HEROES continues the tradition with its custom patriotic design, inspired by those that have served our country. KIND® HEROES will also be available for complimentary sampling at various Veterans Day events across the country and on select military bases.

"We're thrilled to recognize and celebrate veterans, active military and their communities with this program," says Barkley. "While understanding that some folks in the military community may not view themselves as a hero, our product name and patriotic design aims to salute and remember those that have sacrificed so much for all of us."

For more information on KIND® HEROES bars, visit kindsnacks.com and follow @KINDSnacks on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.

About KIND Healthy Snacks

Since 2004, KIND has been on a mission to make the world a little kinder one snack and act at a time. KIND was born out of its founder's desire to create a snack that was healthy and tasty, wholesome and convenient. What began as a line of premium Fruit & Nut bars sparked the creation of a new healthy snacking category. Today, KIND has a family of more than 80 snacks that offer solutions for a variety of occasions.

All of KIND's snacks honor the KIND Promise, which pledges that the first ingredient in anything KIND makes will be a nutrient-dense food recommended for daily consumption. KIND doesn't use high fructose corn syrup and you'll never find artificial sweeteners or added sugar alcohols in its snacks, since they go against the company's philosophy of using premium, better-for-you and real ingredients.

Kindness has always been at the core of its business. KIND was founded with a social mission, the KIND Movement, which celebrates and inspires kindness. Today, the Movement is brought to life through the brand, The KIND Foundation, and its flagship initiative, Empatico.

KIND is majority founder- and team-owned, and every full-time team member has a stake in the company. To learn more about KIND, KIND bars and to join our Movement, visit kindsnacks.com.

About Hope For The Warriors

Founded in 2006, Hope For The Warriors is a national nonprofit dedicated to restoring a sense of self, family and hope for post 9/11 veterans, service members and military families. Since its inception, Hope For The Warriors has served over 23,200 through a variety of support programs focused on clinical health and wellness, sports and recreation and transition. One of the nonprofit's first programs, Military Spouse and Caregiver Scholarships, has awarded over 135 scholarships to caregivers and families of the fallen. In addition, Run For The Warriors has captured the hearts of over 25,500 since 2010. This partnership will support our Warrior's Wish® Program, which fulfills life-changing wishes of severely-injured service members, pushing them beyond surviving and allowing them to thrive. For more information, visit hopeforthewarriors.org, Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.

