KIND Introduces National Launch of First-Ever Frozen Breakfast Innovation: KIND FROZEN™ Smoothie Bowls

KIND's Smoothie Bowls address the growing $3.7 billion frozen breakfast category, which has increased 7% year-over year. While the frozen food breakfast aisle has been dominated by refined flours and animal proteins, KIND brings its 'healthy and tasty' Promise to the largely untapped better-for-you frozen breakfast category. KIND FROZEN™ Smoothie Bowls have a fruit & almond milk base and topped with creamy nut butter and crunchy granola. With no more than 9g of added sugar and 7-8g protein, KIND's Smoothie Bowls are ready to enjoy straight from the freezer.

"Since day one, KIND has been committed to upholding our brand promise – to create innovative, premium foods that are both healthy and tasty," said Daniel Lubetzky, KIND Founder and Executive Chairman. "While this category is new for us, it's consistent with how we've always entered new aisles – with an eye to elevate people's overall experience, while adhering to our KIND Promise."

KIND's Smoothie Bowls builds on the success of its current at-home breakfast offering: KIND® Granola. In 2020, KIND Granola grew 22%, outpacing the category by 4%, and gained the most market share. KIND also introduced a new sub-line, KIND Probiotic Clusters, and developed bulk pack sizes for the growing demand of best-selling flavors: Peanut Butter Whole Grain Clusters and Oats & Honey Granola with Toasted Coconut. Given that 85% of breakfast occasions now take place in the home1, KIND's Smoothie Bowls provide more at-home options for the increasingly homebound consumer.

Lubetzky added, "While we're best-known for nutrition bars most often consumed on-the go, we're continuing to prioritize innovation that cuts across categories and day-parts. We've all been told that breakfast is the most important meal of the day, and the KIND Promise plays well within this evolving category where yogurt, smoothies, granola and other better-for you-options have come into favor with increasingly health-conscious consumers."

Available at retailers nationwide, KIND's Smoothie Bowls come in the following flavors: Almond + Mango Pineapple Passion Fruit, Almond + Triple Berry Açaí, Almond + Chocolate Banana, and Almond + Peach Kiwi Greens. For more information about KIND's products, please visit www.kindsnacks.com.

Since 2004, KIND has been on a mission to create a kinder and healthier world – one snack and one act at a time. Its iconic KIND® bars – made with real, recognizable ingredients – sparked the growth of an entirely new healthy snacking category. Today, KIND has a family of more than 100 snacks that offer solutions for a variety of occasions. All of KIND's products lead with a nutrient-dense first ingredient –nuts, whole grains, or fruit – and are not made with genetically engineered ingredients, sugar alcohols or artificial sweeteners.

Inspired by the belief that acts of kindness can be a transformative force for good, both the KIND brand and The KIND Foundation seek to inspire kindness and empathy. KIND was founded by Daniel Lubetzky. To learn more about KIND, please visit www.kindsnacks.com and join us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and YouTube.

