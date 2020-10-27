KIND Launches KIND® Energy - A Bar that Leads with Oats - Unlike Top Energy Bars That Have Sugar or Protein Powders as First Ingredients

"Since day one, KIND has been committed to balancing health and taste and adhering to our KIND Promise to craft snacks with a nutritionally dense first ingredient," says Daniel Lubetzky, Founder & Executive Chairman of KIND. "KIND Energy honors this promise and is consistent with how we've always entered categories – with an eye toward disruption and a goal of elevating people's overall experience."

With the introduction of KIND Energy, KIND is embarking on a mission to educate people on the proper time to consume energy bars – as opposed to snack bars that tide you over between meals. According to third party study, 75% of respondents eat the top-selling energy bar before activities like relaxing at home, sitting at their desk, or running errands.1 Given that energy bars are typically higher in calories, larger in size, or higher in carbohydrates, they should be eaten before physical activity.

"Energy bars are typically higher in calories, carbohydrates and sugar and should not be eaten before being sedentary as your body won't be challenged to metabolize the energy efficiently," says Stephanie Csaszar, MS, RD and Nutrition Expert at KIND. "While KIND Energy has 35% less sugar than the top-selling energy bar, it should still be eaten before physical activity for this reason. An ideal snack for when you're less active is our KIND® Dark Chocolate Nuts & Sea Salt bar which leads with heart-healthy almonds and contains only 5 grams of sugar."

As part of this launch, KIND is introducing the KIND Energy Pledge: a commitment to eat energy bars only before physical activity. When individuals sign the pledge, they will be asked to submit a photo or a receipt of an energy bar purchase (either KIND Energy or any other energy bar on the market). The first 1,000 individuals to sign the pledge will receive $100 to use towards a future fitness-related expense.

The KIND Energy Pledge is supported by more than a dozen nutrition and fitness experts including renowned sports dietitians, personal trainers, exercise physiologists and fitness group instructors. "Energy bars should not be treated as regular snacks because of their distinct nutritional profile," says Leslie Bonci, MPH, RDN, CSSD, LDN, Kansas City Chiefs Dietitian and Owner of Active Eating Advice, Inc. "The higher carbohydrate content is meant to help your body utilize the energy most efficiently to optimize performance, not to sit around."

KIND Energy delivers 100% whole grains from oats, quinoa, buckwheat, amaranth and millet and 10 grams of protein. It's available at www.kindsnacks.com and retailers nationwide, with a suggested retail price of $1.39-$1.69 per bar.

About KIND Healthy Snacks Since 2004, KIND has been on a mission to create a kinder and healthier world – one snack and one act at a time. Its iconic KIND® bars – made with real, recognizable ingredients – sparked the growth of an entirely new healthy snacking category. Today, KIND has a family of more than 80 snacks that offer solutions for a variety of occasions. All of KIND's products lead with a nutrient-dense first ingredient – whole nuts, whole grains or whole fruit – and do not contain genetically engineered ingredients, sugar alcohols or artificial sweeteners.

Inspired by the belief that acts of kindness can be a transformative force for good, both the KIND brand and The KIND Foundation seek to inspire kindness and empathy.

KIND is majority founder- and team-owned, and every full-time team member has a stake in the company. To learn more about KIND, visit kindsnacks.com.

1Based on a 2020 online national survey of 502 energy bar users; the study was supported by KIND.

