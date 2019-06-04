KIND Launches Multi-Year Project to Celebrate Kindness and Empathy

"Since KIND's founding in 2004, we've championed kindness as a transformative force for good – it encourages people to step out of their comfort zones, connect in authentic ways and discover each other's humanity," says Daniel Lubetzky , Founder & CEO of KIND. "Through the KIND Snack & Give Back Project, we're hoping to direct more compassion to deserving groups and, in the process, elevate values like kindness and empathy."

To mark the KIND Snack & Give Back Project's first installment, KIND today also announces a continuation of its partnership with the Ali Forney Center (AFC). As part of the partnership, the brand is launching a limited-edition KIND® Pride bar, which will be sold exclusively on www.kindsnacks.com through July 31st and while supplies last. 100% of the proceeds will be donated to AFC, with a minimum donation of $10,000, assisting in its efforts to protect and empower homeless LGBTQIA+ youth across the country.

"KIND has been an incredible supporter of The Ali Forney Center and LGBTQIA+ community for years – not only financially, but through the support of their team members' desire to volunteer with us," says Alexander Roque, Director of Development at the Ali Forney Center. "We're so excited to deepen our partnership and, above all, continue to spread kindness to our homeless LGBTQIA+ community, a group that is often not celebrated, represented or supported."

Until now, KIND – which is known for its transparent wrapper and distinctive design – has never changed its packaging. The KIND® Pride bars' rainbow-colored design is inspired by the Pride flag. The snack comes in one flavor, Dark Chocolate Nuts & Sea Salt, and in addition to kindsnacks.com will be available for sampling at this year's World Pride March in New York City. It will also be available at Pride marches throughout the country, such as San Francisco and Boston.

For more information on KIND® Pride bars, visit kindsnacks.com and follow @KINDSnacks on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.

About KIND Healthy Snacks

Since 2004, KIND has been on a mission to make the world a little kinder one snack and act at a time. KIND was born out of its founder's desire to create a snack that was healthy and tasty, wholesome and convenient. What began as a line of premium Fruit & Nut bars sparked the creation of a new healthy snacking category. Today, KIND has a family of more than 80 snacks that offer solutions for a variety of occasions.

All of KIND's snacks honors the KIND Promise, which pledges that the first ingredient in anything we make will be a nutrient-dense food recommended for daily consumption. KIND doesn't use high fructose corn syrup and you'll never find artificial sweeteners or added sugar alcohols in its snacks, since they go against the company's philosophy of using premium, better-for-you ingredients that are KIND® to your body.



Kindness has always been at the core of its business. KIND was founded with a social mission, the KIND Movement, which celebrates and inspires kindness. Today, the Movement is brought to life through the brand and The KIND Foundation. To learn more about KIND, KIND bars and to join our Movement, visit kindsnacks.com.



About the Ali Forney Center

The Ali Forney Center is the nation's largest organization dedicated to homeless LGBTQ youth. AFC is committed to providing these young people with safe, dignified, nurturing environments where their needs for housing and support can be met, and where they can begin to put their lives back together. AFC is proud to offer the nation's only dedicated transgender housing program for trans-identified homeless young people. AFC is also dedicated to promoting awareness of the plight of homeless LGBTQ youth in the United States with the goal of generating responses on local and national levels from government funders, foundations, and the LGBTQ community. For more information, please visit www.aliforneycenter.org.

SOURCE KIND Healthy Snacks

Related Links

http://www.kindsnacks.com

