Kind Lending Appoints Industry Veteran Tammy Richards as Chief Operating Officer

SANTA ANA, Calif., May 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kind Lending, a national mortgage lender founded by industry veteran Glenn Stearns, announces the appointment of Tamara "Tammy" Richards as its new Chief Operating Officer. Richards brings over 40 years of experience in the mortgage industry and remains the CEO of LendArch, a consulting firm she founded in 2021. Tammy has also held executive leadership positions at Bank of America, Caliber Home Loans, and most recently, serving as Chief Operating Officer for Loan Depot.

We are delighted to have Tammy on board as our Chief Operating Officer," said Yvonne Ketchum, President of Kind Lending. "Her experience and dedication to enhancing operational efficiency will be instrumental as we continue to grow and innovate. Tammy's vision and leadership will undoubtedly help us to better serve our customers."

In her new role at Kind Lending, Richards will leverage her deep industry expertise and proven history of success to oversee all operational aspects of the company. Her focus will be on scaling Kind Lending's infrastructure and processes to support its rapid growth while ensuring the company upholds its commitment to social impact.

"We are thrilled to welcome Tammy Richards to team Kind! Tammy brings with her a vast wealth of industry knowledge, a positive disposition, and a deep appreciation for cultivating a healthy culture. Her awareness and business acumen will be instrumental in bringing Kind to another tier of excellence," said Glenn Stearns, CEO of Kind Lending. "Tammy is an innovator in our industry and we are very excited to watch as LendArch releases their new products. Tammy continues to be dedicated to LendArch's vision of improving the industry with efficiency, transparency and access to all."

Tammy is a passionate advocate for financial inclusion and a recognized expert in the industry's ongoing technological transformation. Throughout her career, she has championed initiatives to expand access to homeownership for underserved communities. Her goals at Kind Lending directly mirror the company's mission: to increase homeownership rates, reduce bias in the lending process, and make homeownership a reality for all Americans.

"I am incredibly excited to join Kind Lending at such a pivotal time in the company's growth," said Tammy. "I am deeply impressed by Kind Lending's commitment to social impact and its innovative approach to making homeownership more accessible for all. I continue to be elated over the progress LendArch has made on our game changing technology and will continue to be dedicated to LendArch's leadership, success, and growth."

