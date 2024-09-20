Kind Lending Expands Regional Leadership with Eduardo Paras as Regional Manager

SANTA ANA, Calif., Sept. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kind Lending, LLC is excited to announce the addition of Eduardo Paras as Regional Manager. With a remarkable career in the mortgage industry and a proven track record of driving multi-million-dollar sales growth, Eduardo is set to make a significant impact at Kind Lending.

Eduardo brings a wealth of experience in growing businesses and leading teams to success in highly competitive markets. His career highlights include successfully expanding market presence through strategic acquisitions and organic growth, particularly in the Eastern United States. Eduardo's expertise in the purchase business, maintaining an impressive 90/10 purchase-to-refinance ratio, and his deep knowledge of FHA lending make him a valuable asset to our team. His focus on serving Spanish-speaking first-time homebuyers and his ability to close an average of $3 million per month through the Realtor/Affinity channel showcases his dedication and skill in addressing diverse market needs.

Prior to joining Kind Lending, Eduardo held key leadership roles where he was instrumental in expanding and growing retail production, building high-performing teams, and achieving operational excellence. His extensive background in sales metrics, P&L management, and performance management aligns perfectly with Kind Lending's vision for growth and innovation.

Jim Linnane, president of retail at Kind expressed, "I'm really excited to welcome Eduardo and his team to the Kind family as one of our first Enterpise model groups. Eduardo brings decades of experience and relationships to our growing Kind team.Looking forward to growing this model with Eduardo and others as Kind expands."

Eduardo will be based in Illinois, overseeing regional operations and spearheading growth initiatives. His leadership is expected to drive significant advancements in Kind Lending's regional strategy and support our mission of transforming the mortgage experience for our clients and partners.

About Kind Lending, LLC.

Kind Lending, LLC is a leading mortgage lender that provides innovative technology and exceptional customer service to help customers achieve their home financing goals. With a focus on transparency, efficiency, and personalized service, Kind Lending is committed to making the home financing process simple and stress-free for its customers.

@2024 Kind Lending, LLC Corporate Office is located at 4 Hutton Centre Drive, Suite 1000, Santa Ana, CA 92707. For Advertisement Purpose Only. All Rights Reserved. NMLS #3925 #888-250-5463. For licensing information go to http://nmlsconsumeraccess.org/. This is not a commitment to lend. Credit and collateral are subject to approval. Program and other restrictions may apply. Programs, rates, terms, and conditions are subject to change without notice.

SOURCE Kind Lending, LLC